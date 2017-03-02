Swarovski's Beauty and the Beast Collection Brings the Fairytale to Your Jewelry Box

Be still our hearts! With about two weeks to go until the premiere of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake starring Emma Watson, Swarovski is tantalizing us with a stunning collection of jewelry inspired by the beloved story.

Alongside Swarovski's work with the Disney movie, Atelier Swarovski has created a "bold and beautifully feminine jewelry collection inspired by the film's themes of inner beauty and female empowerment." The enchanted rose at the heart of Beauty and the Beast is the centerpiece of the collection, reimagined using Swarovski's crystal Pointiage technique across a range of romantic necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. The best part? These blooms don't require true love to stand the test of time.

"We are thrilled to have worked with Disney on the Beauty and the Beast 'Atelier Swarovski Jewellery Collection,'" Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, said in a statement. "We hope the collection celebrates the message of the film of inner beauty, belief, and strength of heart and soul, thus empowering all Swarovski clients with this meaning, but also with the beauty of the jewels."

Courtesy

Among the collection are pieces like the Beauty and the Beast Choker ($549; swarovski.com), Clip Earrings ($499; swarovski.com), and Stacking Ring ($399; swarovski.com), pictured above.

Swarovski contributed extensively to the film, including the manufacture of the glass bell jar based on Disney's original design, and provided the 2,160 crystals used on Belle's iconic yellow dress. Swarovski crystals were also used in the opening scene on the dress worn by Madame de Garderobe, the Prince and Maestro Cadenza's costumes.

Atelier Swarovski's Beauty and the Beast collection is available online now at atelierswarovski.com. Check out more pieces from the line below—and shop and sign up for restock alerts—then catch the live action film when it waltzes into theaters March 17.