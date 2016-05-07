How 9 Moms Who Work in Fashion Balance Their Busy Lives

With Mother's Day right around the corner, what better way to reflect and celebrate than to hear from those women right in our fashion industry? Aside from running the ship at home and often running the business to boot, they also manage to be incredibly chic. Here's how moms like Stacey Bendet, Rebecca Minkoff, Aliza Licht, Molly Guy, and more, balance it all.

Courtesy of Subject

Molly Guy, Creative Director at Stone Fox Bride

Her tricks for busy mornings:

“It all takes place the night before. For me, the more that I do the night before, ensures that I’ll have an easy morning and be able to get out of the door. If I wake up totally frazzled and haven’t taken care of everything, then it’s pretty much a disaster.”

How she eats well:

“If I take the time on Sundays to steam a bunch of vegetables and make really good sauces, dips, lentils, and rice, then you can eat much better during the week. If I don’t, then it’s a lot of Seamless and junk food.”

How she sleeps:

“I’m a big sleeper. The other night I had like 11 hours of sleep. My husband and I alternate the days that we have to get up in the middle of the night and get up early.”

Vincent Passeri

Andrea Lieberman, Designer and Founder of A.L.C.

Her advice for working out:

“Make it a priority. Schedule your workout as you would a meeting.”

How she fits in "me" time:

“While up-keep is not always my top priority, my 7-year-old daughter Paloma is obsessed with anything beauty related, so we have regular manicure and pedicure dates!”

Her go-to bag:

“My A.L.C. Sadie bag is my go-to; it’s the perfect size. It fits my computer and frees up both hands for the kids.”

Joanne Pio

Aliza Licht, Founder and President of Leave Your Mark

How she fits in "me" time:

“I get a manicure once a week or I will do it myself if I don’t have time. I color my hair myself, which is a huge timesaver. I can do it at 10:00 pm at night if that’s the time that works.”

Her must-haves:

“My phone, laptop, chargers, headphones, makeup bag, and wallet. A consultant’s mobile office is not glamorous or light.”

How she sleeps:

“I get between six and seven hours a night primarily because I’m a big TV binge-watcher and when I’m done with my shows, engaging with people on Twitter is a huge distraction.”

Courtesy of Subject

Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of Alice + OliviaHer advice for working out:

“I have to do yoga or work out first thing in the morning or it just doesn't happen.”

How she eats well:

“I like to have breakfast by myself before everyone else wakes up. I’ll have cereal with almond milk and fresh berries or I’ll make a mix of quinoa and spinach. I always have a salad for lunch at the office.”

How her life has changed since having children:

“Well, my margarita moments are definitely fewer and farther between. I’ve also had to get better at managing my time and priorities.”

Paul Maffi

Rebecca Minkoff, Founder and Designer of Rebecca Minkoff

Her tricks for busy mornings:

“I try setting out my outfit the night before so when I wake up I can focus on getting my kids ready to go. I also heard a rumor that when Beyoncé has a big shoot or event she gets her hair done the night before and sleeps in her makeup. I recently have been trying that so when I wake up in the morning there are minimal touch-ups to be done. I hate wasting all of that time in the makeup chair. It’s been life changing!”

Her advice for working out:

“I try to schedule classes in advance before or after work. I like to take yoga after work as much as I can. It’s a great way to unwind after a long day.”

How she balances time with her significant other:

“It’s really about making it a priority to set time aside for each other. Our date nights have become more about cooking at home, drinking a glass of wine, and talking about our days after the kids go to bed. It’s important to get that one-on-one time.”

Courtesy of Subject

Veronica Miele Beard, Founder and Designer of Veronica Beard

Her go-to bag:

“I love wallets that can be worn as clutches. I’ve been wearing the black Goyard wallet with a huge red and blue stripe down the middle.”

How she fits in "me" time:

“The best decision I ever made was to go back to my original hair color. I go in for some highlights twice a year now. As for nails, I’ve been wearing them just buffed and natural since I can’t go to the salon too often to maintain them. Thank God that nail salons in N.Y.C. are open really late. I usually sneak out after the kids are in bed!”

How she sleeps:

“I love to sleep! I usually get about seven hours a night. My day starts at 7:00 am and I go strong until 11:00 pm.”

Courtesy of Subject

Veronica Swanson Beard, Founder and Designer of Veronica Beard

How she balances time with her significant other:

“We go across the street to our favorite place for dinner alone, so we can catch up on everything.”

Her go-to bag:

“My Balenciaga Motorcycle bag—it fits everything!”

How she eats well:

“I try to eat a salad with protein at lunch so that the pint of Haagen-Dazs I eat at night doesn't count.”

Simon Chetrit

Jessie Randall, Founder and Designer of Loeffler Randall

Her advice for working out:

“This is a hard one. I try to do a secret Facebook group with my friends from elementary school where we have to log our workouts. It's the only way I can stay accountable. It's great for support too.”

How she fits in "me" time:

“I like to cut out time by booking everything on an app. I also work right through my hair appointments. I am pretty low maintenance (at least when it comes to beauty treatments), so it's not a huge obstacle.”

How her life has changed since having children:

“Well, I started with twins so basically my entire life changed when I had them. I guess the lack of sleep was the biggest change. I have never been one to wear a lot of makeup, but I would say I wear even less now.”

Steven Pan

Karla Martinez de Salas, Founder and Designer of Piamita

Her tricks for busy mornings:

“I think about what I am going to wear the night before so I know what to wear and don’t change a million times.”

Her must-haves:

“Concealer, antibacterial, my cell phone, and a Louis Vuitton pouch with a lot of stuff in it!”

Her go-to bag:

“I just bought a classic Celine bag that can be worn crossbody or on the shoulder and it fits everything I need. Plus, my Misela diaper bag.”.