The One Surprising Thing Top Models Have in Common

Models off duty, in fashionspeak, is how we describe the style of those who project in their everyday lives a certain aura of coolness–casual, seemingly offhand, and yet entirely unattainable by mere mortals. Spending enough time around the nutty world of designers gives a person a greater perspective on creativity, and often a better appreciation of the craft. For these five supermodels, all beauty ambassadors of L'Oréal Paris, recognizing a star in the making is a skill honed from experience. Likewise for the makeup company, which through its sponsorship of Paris Fashion Week works with designers early on by supporting their shows. "It's interesting to see how many designers are taking on the big names of fashion," says L'Oréal executive Cyril Chapuy of the major débuts at Dior, Lanvin, and Saint Laurent. "And yet the shows that were the biggest successes were from new names altogether."

In addition to the established houses, L'Oréal provides makeup artists and hairstylists to promising brands like Koché, Off-White, and Wanda Nylon, which are helping to maintain the energy and excitement of Paris. Chapuy adds, "Fresh air in every métier is critical."

To preview the spring collection from Paris, here, five of today's biggest models show off looks from fashion's rising stars.

Styled by Leila Smara.

