Calling All Football Fanatics: 4 Looks to Wear On Game Day

NFL Super Bowl XLVIII is only three days away, and with a stadium-long checklist to get through (like, viewing party invites to sort, a menu to finalize, and finger foods to order), figuring out your Sunday outfit might be the last thing on your mind. But don't panic—we've got you covered. We took the colors from each team—navy, bright green, and silver for the Seahawks; navy and orange for the Broncos—to piece together four chic Super Bowl-ready ensembles that perfectly blend style, comfort and team spirit.

From varsity jackets to foil pencil skirts, see each look for inspiration or shop them out piece by piece to score some major fashion points on Game Day.

