Calling All Football Fanatics: 4 Looks to Wear On Game Day

NFL Super Bowl XLVIII is only three days away, and with a stadium-long checklist to get through (like, viewing party invites to sort, a menu to finalize, and finger foods to order), figuring out your Sunday outfit might be the last thing on your mind. But don't panic—we've got you covered. We took the colors from each team—navy, bright green, and silver for the Seahawks; navy and orange for the Broncos—to piece together four chic Super Bowl-ready ensembles that perfectly blend style, comfort and team spirit.
From varsity jackets to foil pencil skirts, see each look for inspiration or shop them out piece by piece to score some major fashion points on Game Day.
-
1. Team: Seattle SeahawksDress down a metallic pencil with a worn-in boyfriend tee, casual kicks and a playful cross-body purse.
Tee: Aerie, $20; ae.com
Skirt: Topshop, $40; topshop.com
Purse: The Cambridge Satchel Company, $170; jcrew.com
Sneakers: Converse, $50; converse.com
-
2. Team: Seattle SeahawksElevate a pair of skinnies with graphic prints and metallic accessories.
Sweater: Thakoon Addition, $340; modaoperandi.com
Jeans: Mango, $60; mango.com
Belt: Banana Republic, $35; bananarepublic.com
Clutch: Clare Vivier, $210; clarevivier.com
Flats: PullampBear, $75; asos.com
-
3. Team: Denver BroncosRock the crop top trend with high-waisted jeans. Too much skin for your taste? Borrow from the boys and cover up with a varsity jacket.
Crop top: River Island, $16; riverisland.com
Jeans: Mango, $80; mango.com
Varsity jacket: Aeropostale, $60; aeropostale.com
Cuff: CC Skye, $150; ccskye.com
Flats: Old Navy, $25; oldnavy.com
-
4. Team: Denver BroncosGive your plain sweatshirt a makeover with a flirty dress underneath and a statement necklace.
Sweatshirt: Lands' End, $25; landsend.com
Dress: Dorothy Perkins, $59; dorothyperkins.com
Necklace: BaubleBar, $48; baublebar.com
Shoes: Vans, $45; vans.com