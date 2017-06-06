9 Ultra-Chic Sundress and Sunglasses Combos for Summertime Festivities

You might have to fact-check us, but do you know what goes great with a sundress? (Hint: The answer is sunglasses.) Consider it your fave sartorial couple. Your ultimate fashion combo. Your summertime OTP, if you will. When you’re out and about this summer, a breezy sundress and a pair of cooler than cool sunnies are really all you’ll need.

From of-the-moment retro shades to off-the-shoulder mini dresses, scroll through nine sundress and sunglasses combos for the ultimate summer wardrobe. Now all you need is a pair of killer summer shoes.