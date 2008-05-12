Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sundresses
-
1. Blake LivelyGossip Girl lead Blake Lively vacationed in a long vintage print dress. A boldly-patterned number like Lively's requires only minimal accessories-the actress accessorized flawlessly with a silver bangle and a turquoise cocktail ring.
GET BLAKE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
T-Bags printed maxidress, $161; at net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie showed off her flawless maternity style in a long tiered maxidress from Gerard Darel. Her loosely waved locks added a romantic touch that was anything but hippy-dippy.
GET ANGELINA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
DKNY tiered maxidress, $425; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
3. Kristin DavisSex and the City star Kristen Davis was picnic-ready in a light yellow babydoll dress from Juicy Couture. Don't be afraid of adding color to a bright dress-the actress's espadrilles were extra eye-catching in pink.
GET KRISTEN'S DRESS ONLINE NOW
Juicy Couture polka-dot weave dress, $248; at fashionchateau.com.
-
4. Gwen StefaniEver-stylish Gwen Stefani played up her burgeoning belly in a ikat dress from Victoria's Secret. The look combined two major warm-weather trends: maxidresses and global-inspired prints.
GET GWEN'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Delia's cotton floral maxidress, $49.50; at delias.com.
-
5. Miley CyrusThe Hannah Montana star looked laidback in a ruched cotton dress in bright purple. Miley Cyrus let the shade stand alone by pairing her frock with a neutral slouchy bag and Frye boots.
GET MILEY'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Newport News cotton gauze bandeau dress, $24; at newport-news.com.
-
6. Nicole RichieNew mom Nicole Richie looked ethereal in a long Diane von Furstenberg halter dress. She added length to her legs with towering platform heels-try wedges to add height in comfort.
GET NICOLE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Rachel Pally leaf-print jersey dress, $220; at intermixonline.com.
-
7. Taylor MomsenGossip Girl Taylor Momsen looked perfectly pretty in a youthful floral-print trapeze dress. When donning a mini frock, take a tip from the actress and accessorize with taupe sandals-your legs will look miles long.
GET TAYLOR'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Hanii Y silk and cotton print dress, $244; at shopbop.com.
-
8. Rachel BilsonMixmaster Rachel Bilson enjoyed an afternoon out in a striped smocked maxidress. Choose a playful print, like the actress's sailboat pattern, to add a whimsical touch to a casual look.
GET RACHEL'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
S. Sung smocked floral dress, $328; at ravinstyle.com.
-
9. Vanessa Minnillo
Vanessa Minnillo dressed to thrill in a Vanitas bandeau dress with a bold print. Wear a graphic mini with the simplest of accessories for a standout summer style.
GET VANESSA'S DRESS ONLINE NOW
Vanitas graphic-print dress, $260; at couturecandy.com.
-
10. Sienna MillerThe boho chic actress dressed down her sweet silk Gypsy 05 dress with a slouchy pair of Vivienne Westwood pirate boots. The buttermilk-hued frock would look equally fetching with a pair of spare flat sandals.
GET SIENNA'S DRESS ONLINE NOW
Gypsy 05 silk tank dress, $135; at singer22.com.
-
11. Mena SuvariPetite Mena Suvari shopped in a sidewalk-sweeping maxidress. If you are similarly proportioned, choose a dress in a lightweight fabric to keep the look bulk-free.
GET MENA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
T-Bags jersey maxidress, $251; at standardstyle.com.
1 of 11
