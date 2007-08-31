Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sun Care
1. Oily SkinWhat to Look For “Light, water-based gels or liquids that won’t clog your pores,” says San Francisco dermatologist Richard G. Glogau. “They should feel like refreshing toners going on.” These high-alcohol formulas evaporate quickly and leave minimal residue.
Application Tip Sunscreen slides around easily on oily skin, so make sure to reapply every hour.
Clinique Body gel SPF 15 sunscreen, $17.50
2. Dry or Mature SkinWhat to Look For Hydrating lotions containing antioxidants like grapeseed extract, green tea and L-ascorbic acid, which “can even out discoloration and boost SPF,” says Washington, D.C., dermatologist Tina Alster.
Application Tip To help active ingredients penetrate skin, press-don’t rub-it in.
DDF Moisturizing PhotoAge Protection SPF 30, $25
3. Fair, Sensitive SkinWhat to Look For Zinc and titanium oxide blocks are less irritating than chemical ones because they sit on top of the skin. These aren?t the bright white creams of the past. ?Today the minerals are micronized and nearly transparent,? says N.Y.C. dermatologist Diane Berson, who uses Solbar sunblock on post-lasered patients.
Application Tip Use alone to avoid a reaction with other creams.
Solbar Zinc Sun Protection cream SPF 38, $12
4. Dark SkinWhat to Look For Clear sprays and gels made with the chemical sun filters oxybenzone and avobenzone. Physical blocks, which consist of highly reflective, chalky minerals like zinc and titanium oxide, can leave a gray, ashy cast on dark complexions.
Application Tip To make sure you don?t miss a spot, apply clear formulas with small, circular motions all over.
Bull Frog Surfer Formula Gel sunblock SPF 36, $10.50
