What to Look For Zinc and titanium oxide blocks are less irritating than chemical ones because they sit on top of the skin. These aren?t the bright white creams of the past. ?Today the minerals are micronized and nearly transparent,? says N.Y.C. dermatologist Diane Berson, who uses Solbar sunblock on post-lasered patients.



Application Tip Use alone to avoid a reaction with other creams.



Solbar Zinc Sun Protection cream SPF 38, $12