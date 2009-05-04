Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Summer's Hottest Bathing Suits
1. Tomas Maier
2. V Del SolPolyamide elastane, $118; buy online now at gonebananasbeachwear.com.
3. EresLycra, $495; call 888-656-3737.
4. Badgley MischkaNylon-poly-elastane, $200; call 702-770-3545.
5. GottexPoly-elastane, $148; at Bergdorf Goodman, call 800-558-1855.
6. H&MNylon-elastane top ($15) and bottom ($13); visit hm.com for stores.
7. Calvin Klein SwimwearNylon-spandex, $114; buy online now at macys.com.
8. Anna & BoyNylon-Lycra, $240; call 61 2 9699 2826 for stores.
9. Trina TurkPoly-spandex top ($83) and bottom ($63); call 323-651-1382.
10. RoxyNylon-spandex, $78; buy online now at roxy.com.
11. Boss BlackPoly-elastane, $275; visit hugoboss.com for stores.
12. Karla CollettoNylon-Lycra top ($133) and bottom ($115), Karla Colletto; call 718-376-0700.
13. Poko PanoPoly-Lycra, $130; visit pokopanoswim.com for stores.
14. LennyNylon-spandex, $171; buy online now at shop.lennyswimwear.com.
15. Elizabeth Hurley BeachNylon-spandex, $205; buy online now at Elizabethhurley.com.
16. 3.1 Phillip LimNylon-Lycra, $250; at Diavolina, call 310-550-1341.
17. SportmaxNylon blend, $215; call 212-674-1817.
18. Liz Claiborne New YorkMeryl-spandex, $87; buy online now at lizclaiborne.com.
19. DelfinaLycra, $232; at Lilies & Lace, call 914-273-2253.
20. ZimmermannNylon-Lycra, $264; at Hillary Rush, call 323-852-0088.
21. Michael KorsPolyester-spandex, $248; call 866-709-5677.
22. Louis VuittonNylonelastane, $450; call 866-884-8866.
23. NauticaNylon-spandex, $80; call 877-628-8422 for stores.
24. Jo de MerPolyamide-spandex, $180; call 954-414-8200.
25. JantzenPolyester-spandex, $100; buy online now at macys.com.
