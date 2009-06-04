Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Summer Style A-Z
-
1. A is for Asymmetrical Cocktail DressGive your LBD a rest and opt for a bright, one-shouldered dress a perfect update for all your summer weddings.
French Connection dress, $168; at frenchconnection.com.
-
2. B is for Black & White PanelsTry a fresh spin on the classic color combination: black and white panels create a strong, modern look.
Fendi sandals, $640; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
Abaete dress, $475; similar version at revolveclothing.com.
-
3. C is for Coral TouchesAdd a splash of coral to your basics for a fresh and sunny style update.
R.J. Graziano necklace, $95; call 212-685-1248.
Catherine Malandrino tank, $295; call 310-358-0895.
-
4. D is for Denim UpdatePairing slightly worn jeans with your more classic pieces adds edge.
Citizen of Humanity jeans, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
-
5. E is for Easy ApplicatorsThe newest in makeup pens dispense the perfect amount of product for a no-fail application.
Essie nail corrector, $14; at essie.com.
Dior lip gloss, $30; at Nordstrom.com.
Stila lip gloss, $22; at stilacosmetics.com.
YSL nail corrector, $26; at yslbeautyus.com.
Physicians Formula powder, $10; at ulta.com.
-
6. F is for Fringe NoirFor a modern take on bohemian, pair black fringe accessories with jeans or a flirty summer dress.
Tibi sandal, $380; call 212-226-5852.
Melie Bianco bag, $75; at endless.com.
-
7. G is for Global AccentsWhen wearing ethnic-inspired accessories, keep the rest of your look simple for chic, yet stand-out style.
Diane Von Furstenberg wedges, $260; at shopbop.com.
Hilary London necklaces, $169; call 973-428-8824.
-
8. H is for Hippie ChicRelax into summer with easy-breezy pieces that are perfect for a day at the beach.
Roberta Freymann bag, $250; call 212-585-3767.
BB Dakota top, $41; at chickdowntown.com.
-
9. I is for Investment PiecesTake a cue from the First Lady and spend on items that are classic and will never go out of style, like the Michael Kors sheath she wore for her official White House portrait, or a sophisticated patent pump or tote.
Christian Louboutin pumps, $595; at neimanmarcus.com.
Anya Hindmarch bag, $995; at net-a-porter.com.
-
10. J is for JumpsuitWear a bold-colored romper for a playful look this summer. Pair wth nude heels for legs that go on for miles.
Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit, $300; at net-a-porter.com.
-
11. K is for Kaleidescope PrintsDizzying, retro prints are chicest in earth tones. Wear this bikini with a white cover up for a crisp contrast.
Milly bikini, $77; at net-a-porter.com.
-
12. L is for Lingerie-InspiredYour lingerie drawer is definitely having a moment. Wear this silky camisole top with jeans and heels for a night out on the town.
Elizabeth & James top, $275; at shopbop.com.
-
13. M is for Messenger BagsStyle maven Sienna Miller knows that casual messenger carry-alls are as practical (read: roomy!) as they are chic.
Tory Burch bag, $395; at net-a-porter.com. Merona bag, $25; visit target.com for stores.
-
14. N is for Neon NailsForget demure pinks and whites-paint your nails in look-at-me brights and make a bold style statement.
Pop Beauty polishes, $14; at beauty.com.
-
15. O is for Oversized Turquoise RingsTry extra-large, bold stones for a fresh spin on this summer jewelry staple. Wear them with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress!
Azaara ring, $320; at vionnetboutique.com.
Isharya ring, $188; call 212-247-1100.
-
16. P is for PendantsAdd personality to a classic white blouse with a vintage-inspired pendant necklace.
Laura Elizabeth pendant, $130; at lauraelizabethjewelry.com.
Lucky Brand pendant, $69; visit macys.com for stores.
Sweet Romance pendant, $58; at uniquevintage.com.
Club Monaco pendant, $69; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
Etienne Aigner pendant, $38; visit dillards.com for stores.
-
17. Q is for Quick Style UpdatesA clustered necklace or chic fedora refreshes a basic outfit instantly.
Hat Attack hat, $78; call 800-982-1569.
Lee Angel necklace $225; visit leeangel.com for stores.
-
18. R is for Rosy CheeksFor a natural, healthy glow this summer, dust rosy blush on your cheeks, brow and nose.
Physicians Formula blush, $13; at ulta.com.
-
19. S is for SportyMix athletic-inspired pieces like striped dresses and technical watches for a cool, street look.
Autumn Cashmere dress, $169; at couturecandy.com.
Toy Watch watch, $195; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
20. T is for Tiny Floral PrintsFloral dresses are a summer staple; the latest looks feature super-delicate prints.
Gestuz dress, $129; call 212-997-9234.
-
21. U is for Upper CutsShow off your toned arms and tan with unexpected shoulder exposure.
Bensoni tunic, $310; at chickdowntown.com.
-
22. V is for Violet LipsTrade your pink lip gloss for a violet hue-the look's both wild and fun.
Mac lipstick, $14; at nordstrom.com.
-
23. W is for WedgesBuy a strappy wear-with-everything wedge-your feet will appreciate the stiletto respite.
BCBG wedges, $98; at piperlime.com.
-
24. X is for X-tra Long CardigansWear a long, thin cardigan to ward off goose bumps on chilly summer nights.
Burberry cardigan, $263; at net-a-porter.com.
-
25. Y is for Yellow (With Hot Pink)Match neon yellow with hot pink for a perfectly modern nod to the '80s.
Diane Von Furstenberg bikini, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
Fred Flare sunglasses, $11; at fredflare.com.
-
26. Z is for ZippersRuffles add a feminine touch to this season's must-have-zippers.
Mink Pink dress, $93; at chickdowntown.com. Deux Lux purse, $15; at urbanoutfitters.com.
