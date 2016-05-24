7 Vintage Icons to Give You Summer Style Inspiration

In fashion, often what’s old is new again. Think about the ongoing obsession with the bohemian ‘70s movement or the recent resurgence of the slip dress, a former ‘90s mainstay that has made a major comeback for a new generation. While we may get caught up with the specific trends or pieces that make their mark every season, it’s the people who wear the aforementioned items that really deserve the credit.

Nowhere is this clearer than looking back at photographs of vintage style icons. White gloves, pillbox hats, and boxy suits never had the same impact as they did as when Jackie Kennedy wore them. The same goes for oversize dark sunglasses and Audrey Hepburn, thanks to her turn as Holly Golightly in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

As we make our way into the warmer months, we decided to look to these iconic women for summer sartorial inspiration. Let's be honest, just because you are wearing fewer clothes in 100-degree weather doesn't mean you have to be relegated to a tired denim cut-off and flip flop-uniform. Just look at Grace Kelly, for example, who sported a psychedelic Pucci tunic with a playful pink terrycloth turban, oversize sunglasses, wood top-handle bag, and a bevy of gold jewelry while taking a photograph in Monte Carlo in 1972—now that is what we call a statement summer ensemble. Ahead, find more stunning warm-weather looks, courtesy of Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Birkin, Diana Ross, and more.