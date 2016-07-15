The Most Spirited Fashion Pieces to Get You Pumped for the Olympics

There's no other event that brings the entire world together like the Olympics. Thousands of talented athletes train for years, if not their whole lives, for the opportunity to compete, for the chance to earn a medal on behalf of his or her country. And it's their emotional, dream-chasing stories that make our eyes well up and leave us feeling all the feels during the games (we're already anticipating it, which reminds us—need to stock up on Kleenex, stat).

But if Gabby Douglas's and Simone Bile's inspiring stories or Michael Phelps's abs aren't enough to get you psyched for this year's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, then maybe a roundup of Olympic-inspired apparel or accessories will do the trick. As the world counts down to the Olympics, fashion brands have begun to roll out limited edition capsule collections in the sporting event's honor.

From USA swimsuits to printed sportswear that reflect Brazil's energy and spirit, shop the 7 brands that will get you pumped for the Olympics.