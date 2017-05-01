Summer Must-Have: The 40's Style Dress

Wondering what to buy for those sticky days of summer ahead? The 40’s style tea dress is the hero piece your closet has been needing to cope with the heat while looking totally cool and on trend.
Take a cue from the celeb circuit (Alexa Chung, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner are just a few who have been sporting) by choosing a flirty floral or vintage style print with plenty of color.
The best part? This silhouette is super flattering on all body types. The proof is in the design details. A nipped in waist and a skirt that skims the hips will truly compliment your best assets.
-
1. HVN
Channel your inner downtown cool girl with this sweet pink gingham version. Add cool cat eye sunglasses and a block heel sandal for extra oomph!
HVN | $665
-
2. RÉALISATION
This purple printed number feels fresh when paired with a denim jacket on chillier nights.
Réalisation | $210
-
3. MIU MIU
Leave it to Miuccia Prada to reinvent a vintage classic. This is the splurge item that will live in your closet forever.
Miu Miu | $2,570
-
4. STAUD
If you're a classic girl, try this safari style bamboo cotton version. It’s totally sleek with brown leather shoes and contemporary hoops.
STAUD | $275
-
5. ATTICO
This will be your go-to summer event dress. By simply swapping out accessories, this dress transitions seamlessly from day to night.
Attico | $1,455
-
6. OASIS
A playful hummingbird print adds humor to the simple silhouette. The ruffled top flatters the bust line.
Oasis | $77
-
7. SALONI
An abstract floral print floats effortlessly on silk-crepe fabric for a breezy look. If you’re petite: pair with a simple platform pump to elongate the leg line.
Saloni | $605