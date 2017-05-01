Summer Must-Have: The 40's Style Dress

Wondering what to buy for those sticky days of summer ahead? The 40’s style tea dress is the hero piece your closet has been needing to cope with the heat while looking totally cool and on trend.

Take a cue from the celeb circuit (Alexa Chung, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner are just a few who have been sporting) by choosing a flirty floral or vintage style print with plenty of color.

The best part? This silhouette is super flattering on all body types. The proof is in the design details. A nipped in waist and a skirt that skims the hips will truly compliment your best assets.