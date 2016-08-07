What to Wear to a Job Interview in the Summer

Summer is prime job interview season. Interestingly enough, it is also prime "Why is it so hot on this subway platform I’m about to sweat through my top" season. Balancing a professional dress code and practical acknowledgement of the weather isn’t easy—but it’s essential if you want that call back.

When you’re up for a job in a traditional corporate setting, your go-to interview look is probably a suiting combo and a crisp blouse. But when temperatures are soaring north of 90 degrees (and the "real feel" is over 100), you may need to ditch the jacket in favor of a silk button-down shirt and knee-length skirt that retain the formality but allow for a little ventilation.

At a startup or creative company, interview attire can echo the vibe of the office. Don’t trade in your block-heel sandals for flip-flops just yet, but do try a pleated shirtdress or culottes and a sleeveless top. If you want to add an extra layer (and get bonus style points), try layering a longline vest over your shirt-and-pants combo.

As just about any article on dressing for interviews will tell you, it’s a good idea to wear one memorable item that will help you stand out from the pack. It might be a bag in an unexpected color (like forest green) or a pair of sleek statement earrings that frame your face. Want to subconsciously let your potential new boss know you’re punctual? Wear a watch. (We like the menswear look.) Ahead, we shopped out three interview-worthy looks that will have your future boss saying, “You’re hired,” before you even shake their hand. (Okay not really, but you know what we mean.)