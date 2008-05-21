Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Summer Goes Sexy
1. Maggie GyllenhaalMix 10 hot stars with water and what do you get? Pure steam. Here's what they have to say about sexy.
"Being around water makes you feel so good," says Maggie Gyllenhaal. "I like the ocean-the wilder and wavier, the better. When you get out, you feel like a different person."
2. Penn Badgley"There's a lot of mythology about what women want more: a good guy or a bad guy. The secret is knowing when to dabble in each. If you're too straitlaced, you're dull. And if you're truly bad, you're probably self-absorbed. What everyone really needs is to be loved, and a good guy is more likely to offer you that."
3. Amanda Peet"The better you know someone, the richer your sex life gets. You get more and more free, more and more comfortable with one another, less and less vain. After six years together, my husband still makes me laugh constantly. I'm still trying to keep up with him."
4. Jason Lewis"You don't need any accoutrements to feel sexy and be sexy. Dressing up is good, but I'm more into girls who like being barefoot. After all, what's sexier than walking down a beach, your feet half-buried in the sand, and playing footsie in the tide?"
5. John Legend"I love vacationing in the tropics. You're away from work, you're not wearing many clothes-it's a recipe for good things to happen."
6. Sheryl Crow"Sweat is sexy. There's nothing sexier to me than a guy who has just worked out, and I never feel sexier than when I've worked out-I feel empowered, cleansed, detoxed, healthy."
7. John Hamm"I like the pleasures of being an adult. I like wearing a suit. I like talking seriously and being taken seriously."
8. Zoe Saldana"I feel sexy when I wear men's clothes. I never sleep in pyjamas; it's always a man's shirt. There's something about the smell of a man's shirt after he has worn it."
9. Ryan Reynolds"I'm drawn to people who are wholly original and have the courage to match that conviction. Someone whom you find physically attractive, who still spends more time on her inner life, that's what's hot. Looks are just the bait. The rest is what means something."
10. Ginnifer Goodwin"The uncontrollable nature of rain is so sexy to me. It's always a surprise. It's a release. It changes everything: Colors are enriched, smells intensified. It's a metaphor for love. And being caught in the rain makes you hyper-aware of your skin, your clothes."
