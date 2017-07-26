4 Outfits For Summer Date Nights

The good news: when summertime hits, there are endless options for fun date nights. The not-so-good news: If you don't know whether you're hitting up an outdoor concert or a summer blockbuster, outfit-planing can be tough. We've got you!

Here's our number-one tip: simplicity and comfort always wins. We suggest wearing a silky slip dress or a pair of loose fitting shorts to keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Trust: you'll give off a relaxed, inviting vibe that will make your date want to lean in closer.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Slip Dress

Here are four effortless looks to help you plan your date-night looks this summer. You officially have our blessing to swipe right on any of these outfits.