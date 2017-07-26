4 Outfits For Summer Date Nights

The good news: when summertime hits, there are endless options for fun date nights. The not-so-good news: If you don't know whether you're hitting up an outdoor concert or a summer blockbuster, outfit-planing can be tough. We've got you!
Here's our number-one tip: simplicity and comfort always wins. We suggest wearing a silky slip dress or a pair of loose fitting shorts to keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Trust: you'll give off a relaxed, inviting vibe that will make your date want to lean in closer.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Slip Dress
Here are four effortless looks to help you plan your date-night looks this summer. You officially have our blessing to swipe right on any of these outfits.
1. DINNER AL FRESCO
Shop the look: Lisa Marie Fernandez blouse, $475; mprojectstore.com. Elizabeth and James skirt, $345; intermixonline.com. BYCHARI diamond necklace, $500; bychari.com. Mango hoop earrings, $10; mango.com. Stella McCartney tote, $960; mytheresa.com. Marni pumps, $593; farfetch.com.
2. BASEBALL GAME
Shop the look: 3.1 Phillip Lim polo, $274 (originally $421); farfetch.com. Sea shorts, $275; matchesfashion.com. Frame denim jacket, $425; theundone.com. A.P.C. bag, $455; apc.fr. Adidas sneakers, $80; needsupply.com.
3. MOVIE NIGHT
Shop the look: H&M top, $18; hm.com. Figue trousers, $473; matchesfashion.com. Zoe Chicco hoop earrings, $775; intermixonline.com. Simon Miller mini tote, $435; needsupply.com. Mercedes Castillo sandals, $425; net-a-porter.com.
4. OUTDOOR CONCERT
Shop the look: Faithfull The Brand romper, $149; faithfullthebrand.com. Roxanne Assoulin necklace, $120; roxanneassoulin.com. Madewell stud earrings, $18; madewell.com. Rachel Comey bag, $496; theundone.com. SeaVees for J.Crew sneakers, $88; jcrew.com.