11 Sale Scores You Can Wear Into the Fall

There’s something about summer sales that bring out a particular kind of maniacal behavior in even the most conservative and restrained shoppers. After all, July and August are when we see the deepest discounts of the entire year, as retailers and brands rush to clear inventory before the new the collections come in.
The process is probably a familiar one: Your eyes focus in on two prices, the reduced sale price alongside the original, and it’s as if every calm, measured thought in your head melts away like ice cream on a hot day. Justifications and rationalizations take over; you cannot miss this once in a lifetime opportunity for savings, glorious savings!
The next thing you know you’re home, alone with the choices you’ve made, staring at a pile of gauzy beach cover-ups, sandals and shorts that you can wear for approximately a month before they must be retired and inevitably forgotten about until next year.
Trust us, we have all been there. We love the discounts that hit those few weeks before Labor Day, and aren't here to stop you from getting in all on the season's best deals—but we will give you a strategy. To wit, we’ve scoured the digital sale racks at Net-a-Porter, Barneys, Aritzia, Matches Fashion, J. Crew, and more, and found 11 key pieces that you can wear throughout the year. From leather handbags to layering pieces, party pumps, and versatile jackets, these are the finds you can freely go crazy over, no rationalizations required.
-
1. Elizabeth and James Vest
A long vest like this will ground your breeziest outfits right now; wear it over a T-shirt tucked into denim shorts and block heel sandals. Come fall, it easily layers over a turtleneck sweater and skinny jeans.
Elizabeth and James available at net-a-porter.com | $89 (originally $445)
-
-
-
-
5. M.I.H. Denim Skirt
Give the button-front jean skirt trend a sophisticated slant with this '70s-inspired midi style.
MiH Jeans available at net-a-porter.com | $104 (originally $345)
-
6. Marni Shoulder Bag
Metallic accessories are virtually seasonless. Splurge on this Marni shoulder bag to give any outfit an extra bit of shine.
Marni available at farfetch.com | $1251 (originally $2780)
-
7. Joseph Midi Slip Dress
While a slip dress is an obvious summer staple, it easily translates to colder months with some creative layering. Try this classic black option with ankle boots and a turtleneck bodysuit underneath.
Joseph available at net-a-porter.com | $452 (originally $645)
-
8. Sophie Hulme Crossbody Bag
You don’t need us to remind you that leather bags have year-round wearability—we just happen to think this punchy fuchsia crossbody is particularly fun.
Sophie Hulme available at matchesfashion.com | $190 (originally $318)
-
9. Barneys New York Pumps
Can you think of a dressy occasion these streamlined metallic pumps won't work for? Us either.
Barneys New York available at barneys.com | $119 (originally $295)
-
10. Wilfred Camisole
Camisole PSA: Aritzia's Wilfred Free line has a variety of marked down options (all in the prettiest jewel tones) you can wear both alone or under a sweater.
Wilfred available at aritzia.com | $25 (originally $55)
-
11. Raey Jacket
A simple mid-weight open jacket like this clean-lined white cut will work over at least half (if not more) the tops and dresses in your closet.
Raey available at matchesfashion.com | $420 (originally $700)