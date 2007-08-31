Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Summer Clothes & Accessories
1. Darlin' ClementineMove over, pink-orange is a tangerine dream. The color energizes neutrals, looks plucky in straw hats, and is the right bright for nearly all skin tones-but especially for redheads.
Straw hat, Hat Attack, $65; at Joseph, 713-623-8034.
2. Darlin' ClementineNylon-spandex one-piece, Milly, $194; at Bergdorf Goodman.
3. Darlin' ClementineCotton eyelet top, J. Crew, $168; 800-562-0258 or jcrew.com.
4. Kiwi CutenessLime loves a tan and a glossy candy-pink lipstick smile. A little bit Latin and a little bit preppy, this is the perfect shade for tart contrasts, icy whites, pretty prints and tropical settings.
Cornhusk tote, Redfish Designs, $27; 800-243-3464 or redfishdesigns.com.
5. Kiwi CutenessMatte jersey dress, Molly, $138; at Purdy Girl, 212-787-1964.
6. Kiwi CutenessWedges of cotton canvas and cork, Magnolia, $145; magnoliashoes.com.
7. Strawberry ShakeRed is retro recipe for summer glamour evoking old Hollywood (in a check shirt or platforms) or a Roman holiday (in a shirt or slip dress). Hot like a chile pepper, a little of it goes a long way.
Patent-leather slingbacks, Bebe, $98; bebe.com for stores.
8. Strawberry ShakeCotton shorts, Take a Seat, $129; 469-348-8873.
9. Strawberry ShakeCotton blouse, Tailor New York, $119; 631-204-5600.
10. Blueberry BasicsBlue-who knew? Breezier than black and the coolest hue in the spectrum, this is easy chic for every day. Combined with white, it finds new appeal in a soft skirt or printed halter top.
Cotton boy shorts, Jessie May, $92; at Just Us Girls, 661-259-7157.
11. Blueberry BasicsStretch-cotton bikini, Banana Republic, $38 each piece; bananarepublic.com.
12. Blueberry BasicsCotton voile top, Rebecca Taylor, $182; satineboutique.com.
13. Lemon HeavenCitrus looks sharp because it's almost fluorescent. Apply the glow to laid-back, beachy looks, or add some tang to the cocktail hour. A society favorite, lemon adds class as well as bite.
Wicker bag with leather trim, Kate Spade, $245; 800-519-3778.
14. Lemon HeavenGold-plated chain with resin beads, Paste by Tracy Kahn, $158; pastejewelry.com.
15. Lemon HeavenCotton cardigan, Tommy Hilfiger, $59; at select Macy's stores.
16. Watermelon DaiquiriMouthwatering and flattering, melon is not quite pink and not quite red, so it looks best with other subtle midtones: caramel and cinnamon, pistachio and lilac, and all your faded denim.
Silk ribbon dress, Tashia, $451; at Neiman Marcus.
17. Watermelon DaiquiriNylon-spandex bikini, Gap Body, $29.50 each piece; 800-427-7895.
18. Watermelon DaiquiriCotton bucket hat, Hat Attack, $56; Angela Moore, 401-848-9695.
19. Peaches and DreamsDid someone say eighties? Peach is the innocent of the fruit palette, but you can transform it into a sophisticated sundae with a dash of chocolate or neutral sprinkles.
Cotton miniskirt, Guess, $49; 800-394-8377.
20. Peaches and DreamsStretch-denim jeans, J & Company, $165; at Rumor, 818-981-4762 or jandcompany.com.
21. Peaches and DreamsLeather sandals, Rafe, $165; 212-780-9739 or rafe.com.
