How To Wear Summer Accessories When It’s 20 Degrees Out

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.
You invested in some seriously adorable accessories this past summer: those colorful, high heeled sandals ... those bright tassel earrings. You miss wearing them. We get it. And with words like, "bomb cyclone" being used to describe the weather, it feels like summer is nowhere in sight. But we have some good news. Just because it's negative WHATEVER out does not mean you can't wear your favorite summer accessories. Here, we show you three ways to style your favorites no matter how low the temps drop.
VIDEO: 5 Cute Winter Outfits for Your Pet
-
1. Pair Bright Colors With Neutrals
Just because your earrings scream, "BEACH, PLEASE!" doesn't mean they can't be worn to a chic winter dinner party, too. Offset bright, summery colors by paring them back with neutral knits in browns, grays, or black tones.
Topshop Cut and Sew Sweater Dress, $50; nordstrom.com; BP Pompom Tassel Earrings, $18; nordstrom.com.
-
2. Layer, Layer, LAYER!
Got a shoe that doesn't offer full coverage? There's nothing more street style star-ish than wearing a fun sock with a bright colored sandal. And layering isn't just for shoes: piling on a bunch of seashell necklaces or brightly colored bracelets offers a heavier look that makes an otherwise summer piece appear seasonally appropriate.
Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $120; nordstrom.com; Kate Spade Rose 3-Pack Trouser Socks, $25; nordstrom.com.
-
3. Mix Chunky with Delicate
Your knits have never been heavier, so opting for your light, delicate jewels makes sense. A simple play on a gold chain that awarded you best dressed on the beach is perfect to wear over a chunky sweater or turtleneck.
Topshop Diamond Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $75; nordstrom.com; Madewell 'Knotshine' Necklace, $32; nordstrom.com.