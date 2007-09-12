It's less fierce than a cat eye that lines the entire eye, but it's equally sexy. Get a look like Angelina Jolie's by using a neutral shadow on the lid, then line the entire upper lid and extend the liner up a bit past the eye. "For a more dramatic approach, make the line thicker towards the outer corner," says makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff. Make a very small line on the outer-corner of the lower lashline and finish with mascara.