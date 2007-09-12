Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Subtle Cat Eye
1. Angelina JolieIt's less fierce than a cat eye that lines the entire eye, but it's equally sexy. Get a look like Angelina Jolie's by using a neutral shadow on the lid, then line the entire upper lid and extend the liner up a bit past the eye. "For a more dramatic approach, make the line thicker towards the outer corner," says makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff. Make a very small line on the outer-corner of the lower lashline and finish with mascara.
2. Scarlett JohanssonIf you have trouble achieving a flawlessly straight line like Scarlett Johansson's, makeup artist Gregory Arlt says, "Dot the lash line with liner, then connect the dots."
3. Rebecca RomijnMakeup artist Dana Jasper says, "This look instantly opens up the eye and can be worn with a bold lip or a more neutral one," like Rebecca Romijn.
4. Emmy RossumThe upward turn and extension of the eyeliner changes the shape of the eye. For instance, a round eye like Emmy Rossum's is transformed into an almond shape.
5. Gwen StefaniThe beauty and crispness of this look rely on the rest of the face. "Make sure the brows are well defined," says makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff. Gwen Stefani's brows, lips and complexion are flawless supporting players to her flirty cat eye.
6. Anne HathawayIf you want a thick line like Anne Hathaway's, start small. "Begin with one layer of liner, then add on to make the line heavier," says Ashunta Sheriff. "It's easier to add on more liner than take it off!"
7. Ali LarterAny eye shape looks good in the subtle cat eye. "But it's a hard look with a hooded lid," says makeup artist Scott Barnes. To give the eye a lift on the outer corner only, like Ali Larter, draw half a line that starts thinly from the middle of the eye and goes outward.
8. Connect the DotsUse a small-tipped brush to make small lines that you can then connect if you're unable to make a clean line. Once the initial dashes are dry, go over the top with a solid coat.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lucky Stroke Eye Defining Liquid Eyeliner in Coal, Prescriptives, $19.50; at www.prescriptives.com
9. Magic WandAlmost like nail polish, a brush that is dipped into the product will give a precise, solid line.
BUY ONLINE NOW Liquid Eyeliner in Angel Heart, Nars, $27.50; at www.narscosmetics.com
10. Take a DipUsing a thin-tipped eyeliner brush, swipe it into a pot of liner and paint it across the lashline and flick it up at the end. This product can also be smudged for a smoky look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Creaseless Cream Shadow/Liner in Towne Car, Benefit, $18; at www.benefitcosmetics.com
Angelina Jolie
