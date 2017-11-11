Celebrity Stylist Jill Lincoln Takes Us Shopping at Stylebop.com

One half of the famous styling duo, Jill Lincoln & Jordan Johnson, Jill began her styling career by overseeing the styling studio for Rachel Zoe with her partner Jordan. She has gone on to style celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara as well as editorials, advertising campaigns, and brand development. You can follow Jill Lincoln and this styling duo down the red carpet.
My style revolves around tricking people into thinking that I am actually put together! My wardrobe consists of 75% neutral basics and separates with the rest being flashier pieces I mix in that don’t require much thought, but look like they did. Life is too short and hectic to waste any of it pondering in the closet. Stylebop.com is excellent for people like me who like a little flare but don’t go for a whole “look”.
VIDEO: Michelle Dockery's Favorite Leather Jacket
-
1. A.P.C. Tweed Coat
You can take the girl out of New England but don’t dare mess with her procurement of tweed outerwear. A.P.C has and will always be one of my tried and true favorites.
$669
-
2. Marques'Almeida Ruffle T-Shirt
I am all jeans and T-shirts, but since I work in fashion, I have found a happy medium in staying within my comfort zone and looking the part with re-worked basics.
$210
-
3. Victoria Beckham Wool Pants
These pants are oddly versatile for me! An easy item to throw on with a thin cashmere crew neck and sneakers for day, add slides or a heal at night and I appear to have really put some thought into it. Also I think they are kind of classic... I know I would have worn them 5 years ago and will still be in rotation 5 years ahead
$1,260
-
4. Maison Margiela Ankle Boots
I invest in a new neutral everyday ankle boot every year for the cooler months. These Margiela are the perfect color, height and toe for my tastes. All at once classic, casual, and cool.
$880
-
5. Galvan Satin Coat
I love the versatility of this jacket. It is so perfect over cocktail dresses and totally appropriate to wear with basics and slides to transform a causal basic look into something much more special.
$2,315
-
6. Public School T-Shirt
I’m very East Coast proud and a sucker for a witty shirt.
$125
-
7. Delpozo Wool Mules
My days of running around in heels are far behind me but as with most of my non-basic/classic wardrobe pieces, I like casual with a twist. These wool slides keep me looking put together, yet with one foot still in my metaphorical comfort fashion box.
$430
-
8. Alanui Cashmere Cardigan
As all my nearest and dearest know, give me a snuggly cashmere knit wrap on even my darkest days and my mood will instantly transform.
$2,530
-
9. McQ Alexander McQueen Sequin Maxi Skirt
Once in a while I do have to throw on something festive, this skirt is so versatile. I can pair with a camisole and tux jacket OR my new Make America New York tee.
$385