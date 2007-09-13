Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stylish Stops in Rome
-
1. Jewelry ShopsHEDI MARTINELLI
Martinelli excels in exquisite, deco-inspired, hand-crafted jewelry, with lots of pearls and singular brooches.
59B Via Mario De'Fiore
011 39 06 67 97 733
LUDOVICA ANDREONI
Andreoni will create custom jewelry-from elegant, white-gold cuff bracelets with enamel initials to small, chic stud earrings-based on your consultation. Email her to set up an appointment and to get directions to her private home studio.
ludovicaandreoni@email.it
011 39 06 32 08 208
HIRE A PERSONAL SHOPPER
Planning your own excursion to Italy? Contact Barbara Lessona who can customize a day of shopping just for you.
011 39 06 44 23 7225
lessona@fastwebnet.it
made-in-italy.com
-
2. HotelsHOTEL DE RUSSIE
Check into this hotel for incredibly stylish and beautiful surroundings. Lorenzotti advises a junior suite on the third or fourth floor for the best views of the Palazzo Borghese gardens.
9 Via del Baubino
011 39 06 32 8881
hotelderussie.it
HOTEL D'INGHILTERRA
This hotel is in a fantastic location with plenty of old-world charm. It's right near Via Condotti (the Madison Avenue of Rome) and the Spanish Steps. Try for a room near the top with a balcony for the best views.
Via Bocca di Leone
011 39 06 69 981
hoteldinghilterraroma.it
-
3. RestaurantsGIOVANNI AR GALLETTO
Classic, very popular Roman cuisine. When the weather's good, make a beeline for the outdoor seating and bask in the beauty of one of Rome's most striking squares.
102 Piazza Farnese
011 39 06 68 61 714
ENOTECA IL GOCCETTO
A great stop for a delicious afternoon nibble-plus an excellent wine selection.
14 Via del Bianchi Vecchi
011 39 06 68 64 268
PIZZERIA DA BAFFETTO
Among the best pizza restaurants in the city-it's incredibly thin and delicious-with a boisterous, fun atmosphere. A favorite of the younger set.
11 Via Del Governo Vecchio
011 39 06 68 61 617
MACCHERONI
Great people watching and delicious, simple Italian fare. Book in advance and ask for a table outside on the charming piazza.
44 Piazza delle Coppelle
011 39 06 68 30 7895
ristorantemaccheroni.com
OSTERIA DELLA FREZZA
According to tastemaker Eva Lorenzotti, this tapas-style eatery serves "the world's best cheese" so make time to stop in.
16 Via della Frezza
011 39 06 32 26 273
GIOLITTI
One of Rome's best-known ice cream parlors. Lorenzotti says, "I always come here-with or without my children!"
40 Via Ufficio del Vicario
011 39 06 699 1243
giolitti.it
-
4. BarsSTRAVINSKJ BAR
This gem of a bar is the ideal place for a proper cocktail. Expect chic tourists and well-dressed locals.
Hotel Russie
9 Via del Baubino
011 39 06 32 8881
hotelderussie.it
SALOTTO 42
This coffee shop turns into a lively, hip bar in the late afternoon. Its walls are lined with great books about art, music and fashion.
42 Piazza di Pietra
011 39 66 78 5804
salotto42.it
-
5. Shoe ShopsDAL CO
Specializes in custom-made women's shoes (starting around $500, a pair usually takes a week to complete). They can even match the shoes to a favorite dress or handbag.
65 Via Vittoria
39 06 69 94 0682
RENE CAOVILLA
A noted purveyor of elegant, high-end shoes (and, more recently, bags and jewelry), Caovilla has collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld and Christian Dior. Last year, the company was awarded the distinction of Best Evening Shoes by the Robb Report, an upscale consumer magazine.
9 Via Borgognona
011 30 06 67 83 879
renecaovilla.com
-
6. Family ShopsI PINCO PALLINO
This distinctive fashion company for hip kids and babies features luxury clothes, shoes, bags and accessories, including limited edition Harry Potter-inspired gear.
115 Via del Babuino
011 39 06 69 19 0549
ipincopallino.it
ANDREA GOBBI
Stop in for a consultation with Gobbi, an interior decorator that began producing his own furniture for clients who desired made-to-measure pieces including mirrors, picture frames, tables and cabinets. Gobbi's singularly stylish work instantly makes any home special.
33a Via dei Lucani
011 39 06 44 34 0151
andreagobbi.com
ALBERTELLI
This Roman menswear staple is a haven for stylish, chic guys in pursuit of beautifully tailored, bespoke garments.
11 Via dei Prefetti
011 39 06 68 73 793
flanellagrigia.com
-
7. MarketsVIA TRIONFALE FLOWER MARKET
Find the finest in flowers fresh at great prices, or just browse the aisles of gorgeous blooms. A big bouquet will make your hotel room instantly homey. Open Tuesdays, 10:30am–10:30pm.
47 Via Trionfale
RIGATTIERI MARKET
Browse this monster market located right next to Piazza del Popolo on Sunday afternoons. You'll find a little of everything, from clothes and shoes to antiques. Locals say its mix is of offerings is the most varied of all Roman markets.
1 of 7
Jewelry Shops
HEDI MARTINELLI
Martinelli excels in exquisite, deco-inspired, hand-crafted jewelry, with lots of pearls and singular brooches.
59B Via Mario De'Fiore
011 39 06 67 97 733
LUDOVICA ANDREONI
Andreoni will create custom jewelry-from elegant, white-gold cuff bracelets with enamel initials to small, chic stud earrings-based on your consultation. Email her to set up an appointment and to get directions to her private home studio.
ludovicaandreoni@email.it
011 39 06 32 08 208
HIRE A PERSONAL SHOPPER
Planning your own excursion to Italy? Contact Barbara Lessona who can customize a day of shopping just for you.
011 39 06 44 23 7225
lessona@fastwebnet.it
made-in-italy.com
Martinelli excels in exquisite, deco-inspired, hand-crafted jewelry, with lots of pearls and singular brooches.
59B Via Mario De'Fiore
011 39 06 67 97 733
LUDOVICA ANDREONI
Andreoni will create custom jewelry-from elegant, white-gold cuff bracelets with enamel initials to small, chic stud earrings-based on your consultation. Email her to set up an appointment and to get directions to her private home studio.
ludovicaandreoni@email.it
011 39 06 32 08 208
HIRE A PERSONAL SHOPPER
Planning your own excursion to Italy? Contact Barbara Lessona who can customize a day of shopping just for you.
011 39 06 44 23 7225
lessona@fastwebnet.it
made-in-italy.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM