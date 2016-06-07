18 of the Most Stylish Celebrity Dads

While fathers don’t always get credit for their sartorial savvy (just think of ill-fitting dad jeans), some of them have their fashion down pat. Need proof? Just look at Ryan Gosling, dad to Esmeralda and Amada, who didn’t lose his sense of cool when he became a father in 2014. Gosling still favors tailored separates, like the hunter green suit and crisp white oxford shirt he wore sans tie to the recent The Nice Guys premiere in London. Even off duty, the actor flexes his style muscles favoring on-trend bomber jackets, easy white tees, and skinny dark jeans.
However, Gosling isn’t the only celebrity dad who takes his fashion seriously. Brad Pitt, dad to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, is another father who is a style star. He often plays with accessories to make his outfits his own, like colored shades and unexpected ties. Case in point: his red carpet appearance at November’s The Big Short premiere in New York City.
Clearly fashion runs in the family in the Obama household, as President Barack Obama always looks sharp in his slim suits, white shirts, and blue ties. While the President favors a more traditional look, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha might have some serious competition in the casual department come next year when the Commander-in-Chief leaves office.
Ahead, Gosling, Pitt, Obama, and 15 other super stylish dads to give your own father some inspiration this Father’s Day, June 19th.
4. Chris Hemsworth
Like his fictional alter ego Thor, Hemsworth is a god amongst men. The way he easily mixes contradictory colors, like chocolate brown and black, is uncanny.
5. Channing Tatum
Doting dad Tatum can do Old Hollywood glamour like a pro, but often times it’s when the actor eschews red carpet rules (like stepping out in a suit without a tie) that we like him best.
6. Kanye West
Dad to North and Saint, West is the king of casual cool. Just check out how effortless he looked in his graphic camo bomber, white tee, and lace-up boots.
7. Christian Bale
Bale proved that a black tux doesn’t have to be boring by pairing it was an unconventional black shirt and tie. Talk about an edgy way to do menswear.
8. Colin Farrell
Former bad boy Farrell still hasn’t lost his rugged Irish charm. Here, he artfully accessorized his navy cargo shirt with a silver pendant necklace and a teasing dose of skin.
9. David Beckham
Beckham has truly evolved into an English gentleman with this Savile Row suits and impeccable grooming. Long are the days of his coordinating couple outfits with wife, Victoria.
10. Jay Z
Most men can’t pull off a blazer draped over their shoulders with a gray T-shirt and sneakers, but most men aren’t Blue Ivy’s dad.
11. Jude Law
A fedora, white jeans, and lace-up hiking boots are statement pieces individually, but when nonchalantly worn together you have the makings of Law’s off-duty airport attire.
12. Orlando Bloom
The Canadian tuxedo is still a hard look to pull off for some, but Bloom did it stylishly by bulking up: He wore his denim shirt over a black zip-up and white T-shirt, only buttoning the first of the outer layer to show depth and interest.
13. Matthew McConaughey
Off-duty uniforms are easy for McConaughey, who has been known to mix an army green cargo jacket with bleached light blue jeans and brown boots.
14. Pharrell Williams
At the recent fall 2016 Chanel runway show, Williams wore an exquisitely embellished plaid jacket casually draped over a graphic tee with skinny utilitarian khaki pants and soft gray lace-up hiking boots. Talk about mixing high and low.
15. Robert Downey Jr.
Though Downey sticks to menswear classics, like suits, for most red carpet appearances, the actor has an eye for detail. Here, he played a patterned gray suit against a checkered blue shirt, stripe tie, graphic pocket square, two-tone brown dress shoes, and colored shades. There is a method to his sartorial madness.
16. Tom Brady
With a supermodel wife in Gisele Bündchen, Brady was bound to pick up some fashionable pointers. While traipsing around the streets of New York City, the quarterback upped the sophistication of a pair of sneakers by marrying them with a gray knit pullover, slim jeans, newsboy cap, and dark sunglasses.
17. Tom Hardy
Hardy’s style mimics his gritty acting, meaning he doesn’t favor anything too precious. At the Siren Labs Solarin launch, he offset a traditional blue blazer with distressed jeans and well-worn tawny extras.
18. Lenny Kravitz
More is more for Kravitz, who wore a leather jacket and leather pants with a feminine gold-flecked printed top and dark aviators to the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year show.