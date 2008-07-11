Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
In Style's August Cover Girl: Rihanna
1. We've had the Meg, the Jennifer, and now people ask for the Rihanna at salons. Will you be switching it up again?"The first time I heard people were asking for the Rihanna, it was really flattering and maybe a little strange. It caught me by surprise, but now I feel it's a very cool thing. I don’t feel the pressure to change it up again at all. I like it, as they like it."
HER LOOK
Bill Blass blouse. Catherine Angiel necklace. Her own earrings.
See Rihanna's hair transform from long and wavy to short and edgy.
VIDEO: Rihanna opens up about her bold fashion choices and rule-breaker style behind the scenes of her cover shoot!
2. This issue is about breaking fashion and design rules. What are some you’d like to crush?The idea of not wearing brown and black together seems so dated. The other day I wore a black T-shirt, black Nobody jeans, a brown leopard-print belt by Dolce amp Gabbana, and brown Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and it looked awesome. Also the rule about not matching your makeup to your outfit. I do that onstage, matching red lipstick to a bright red jacket or neon-pink eye shadow to a pink jumpsuit. And I also love to mix prints.
HER LOOK
Valentino silk dress. Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gold-plated necklace. Her own earrings. Gucci leather booties.
More fashion myths being busted by your favorite stars.
3. How has your look evolved over the years? What're your style obsessions?"It has evolved without my even noticing it. Lately I’m obsessed with Thierry Mugler…Grace Jones inspires me…she has extraordinary style and she’s fearless. I love designer Martin Margiela: Kanye West told me about him. I also like Dsquared, Chloe, Zac Posen-he makes flattering lines."
HER LOOKS, FROM LEFT
Armani Prive, 2007 MTV Video Music Awards
Dolce amp Gabbana, 2007 World Music Awards
Max Azria Atelier, 2008 NRJ Music Awards
See Rihanna's look evolve from a fresh-faced teen to an edgy RampB trendsetter.
4. But you weren't always a fashion maven? Growing up in Barbados, you were a tomboy."I wore my brother's clothes, dresses with sneakers, or no shoes at all. I would always get into trouble with my mom. She would say things to scare me like, 'You're going to get cut!' But I couldn’t help it. I would climb trees, steal mangoes, catch birds-silly things that were fun to us at the time. My cousin and I were the only girls in the group. We would have to stand up for ourselves because the guys didn't want us around."
HER LOOK
Chanel tweed vest. Splendid cotton tank. Helmut Lang jeans. Her own earrings. Chanel necklace of metal and strass. MCL by Matthew Campbell Lorenza bracelets in silver plate an enamel with semiprecious stones.
Are you a trendsetter like Rihanna or a naturalist like Cameron? Find out here!
5. Your mom owns a boutique and your dad works at a garment factory-is a Rihanna fashion line in the cards?"I am working on that right now. It takes a lot of effort, and I want to be involved with every step of the process."
BONUS INSTYLE.COM READER QUESTION
What do you look for in a man?
"I look for personality, I like humble men, I like guys who make me laugh, someone who makes me happy and genuinely cares for me as a person."
HER LOOK
Emanuel Ungaro silk-nylon jacket. BCBG Max Azria silk nylon dress. Chanel necklace of metal, enamel and glass. Louis Vuitton bracelet in white and yellow 18kt gold.
See more stars-turned-fashion designers
Rihanna Video: The superstar reveals how fashion affects her attitude onstage. Plus, watch an exclusive performance!
