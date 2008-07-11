"I wore my brother's clothes, dresses with sneakers, or no shoes at all. I would always get into trouble with my mom. She would say things to scare me like, 'You're going to get cut!' But I couldn’t help it. I would climb trees, steal mangoes, catch birds-silly things that were fun to us at the time. My cousin and I were the only girls in the group. We would have to stand up for ourselves because the guys didn't want us around."



HER LOOK

Chanel tweed vest. Splendid cotton tank. Helmut Lang jeans. Her own earrings. Chanel necklace of metal and strass. MCL by Matthew Campbell Lorenza bracelets in silver plate an enamel with semiprecious stones.



