Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
In Style Staffers' Prized Pairs
1. Kristen’s Chanel Flats"I love the style of these classic flats-so timeless! They go with everything in my wardrobe. And they're so comfy, I feel like I'm wearing slippers."
- Kristen Beirne, Executive Producer
2. Victoria’s Giuseppe Zanotti heels“I love the art deco inspired T-strap and the chunky heel that looks so disco. I wear them with any LBD so it’s all about the shoes! I don’t wear them often but seeing them in my closet makes me happy.”
- Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln, Fashion Director
3. Betsy’s Christian Louboutin Wedges"My silver shoes are the perfect neutral-they go with everything and have sass to spare. Thank heavens for my gold pair or I'd worry about wearing these out..."
- Betsy Fast, Senior Editor
4. Donna’s Matisse gold jeweled flats“Anyone will tell you I am a Chanel flat girl. But these are so cheap and the perfect entertaining shoe.”
- Donna Bulseco, Deputy Editor
5. Kahlana’s Christian Louboutin Heels"I’m a girl who loves flashy heels, so these Christian Louboutins are right up my alley. I like to pair them with all black and let the gold studs steal the show."
- Kahlana Barfield, Associate Beauty Editor
6. Bronwyn’s Missoni Heels"I found these drastically marked down in the $99 aisle at DSW in New York City’s Union Square. When I wear them I’m over 6 feet tall, so I put them on when I’m having a bad day. They instantly make me feel more confident and powerful."
- Bronwyn Barnes, Associate Entertainment Editor
7. Betony’s Costume National Heels“I've worn these with everything from neon-pink vintage for a holiday party to a floral dress for a job interview at InStyle.com. Hmmm, maybe these shoes aren't just my favorite shoes-they're my lucky shoes as well!”
- Betony Toht, Assistant Editor
8. Katrina’s Marc Jacobs Heels"These always get stares when I am walking down the street, especially from guys! I just see them go, 'HUH?'"
- Katrina Szish, National Correspondent
9. Lorelei’s Chanel Booties“I love the style of these Chanel booties and the detailed rosette pattern gives it a cool vintage vibe."
- Lorelei Marfil, Editorial Assistant
10. Liz’s Christian Louboutin Heels"I had an out-of-body experience buying these at Saks and I only wear them on special occasions-I’m scared of getting them dirty and wet since they are mohair. They pinch my feet a little but I still l-o-v-e them."
- Liz Carmona, Editorial Assistant
11. Eleanor’s Chanel Flats"Chanel flats are classic, and I love how the bright, primary colors and different textures add a fun twist to the classic Chanel flat. My friends know I have a preppy side, and these shoes definitely show it!"
- Eleanor Tapia, Editorial Assistant
12. Mariya’s Marc Jacob Booties"These cost next to nothing at Loehmann’s. I love the retro feel and that they are girly but have an edgy rocker feel mixed in. Plus they give my legs a killer silhouette.”
- Mariya Ivankovitser, Associate Art Director
