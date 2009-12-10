"It was 4 am and freezing cold when we shot our scenes, but it was pretty glamorous," said Kidman of the silk taffeta dress, Dennis Basso fur and fedora that her character, the muse, wears while serenading the besotted Guido. Though the custom gown shows plenty of movement, designer Atwood said the look was all about accentuating Kidman's silhouette-the actress's waist was cinched in to 21 inches. And Kidman claimed the dress didn't wind up in her closet. "I didn't take it," she said. "Just as my character does in the film, I took off my hairpiece, pulled off my earrings and said, 'This isn't me.'"