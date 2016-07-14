6 Style Lessons on How to Dress Like a French Girl

Our mission to achieve that elusive effortless Parisian glamour is a year-round quest, but it becomes even more pertinent during the one day that celebrates all things French—Bastille Day. In honor of France's national holiday, we decided to address the issue once and for all by studying up on ultimate French fashion icons both past and present. Let Julia Restoin Roitfeld be our modern muse and hike up your hemline with mini skirts (as long as you cover up elsewhere). Or, take Francoise Hardy's lead and attain undone perfection with a slouchy oversize sweater. Scroll through and learn from the best with these icon-approved French style lessons that you can easily apply IRL.
-
1. Show Lots of Leg
Make like Julia Restoin Roitfeld and opt for a hemline that hits well above the knee. Reveal little else to maintain an air of intrigue.
-
2. Go for Micro Motifs
The smaller the pattern, the greater the charm. Follow Ines de la Fressange's lead and tuck a dainty printed blouse into tailored trousers.
-
3. Blend Day and Night
Brigitte Bardot shows us that even the most casual outfit takes on a sultry new direction when teamed with last night's hair and makeup.
-
4. Mix Tough and Delicate
A tomboyish t-shirt and jeans looks positively fetching when partnered with a sprinkle of barely there jewelry a la honorary Parisian Jane Birkin.
-
5. Make Slouchy Sexy
The secret to Francoise Hardy's nonchalance: an oversize sweater. The roomy fit says you're not overly precious about getting dressed.
-
6. Embrace Suiting
Masculine tailoring is unexpectedly alluring on Caroline de Maigret thanks to a breezy cut and an unbuttoned shirt. Wear the jacket over your shoulders for added appeal.