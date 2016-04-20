8 Style Lessons We Learned from These New Celebrity Moms

Celebrities may have the spotlight on them 24/7, but at the end of the day, they are just like us. Case in point: A-list moms. These women are juggling work and families (oftentimes on little sleep), and while some seem to have their routines down pat (hello, Gwyneth Paltrow), others are new to the motherhood game, like Rose Byrne, who only gave birth in February. Still, Byrne has managed to step out in stunning style, just like her contemporaries Kim Kardashian West and Olivia Wilde, who recently announced she was pregnant with her second child. So, we decided to dissect the fashion of these new mamas, and provide style lessons every modern-day mom can use. Ahead, our findings.