8 Style Lessons We Learned from These New Celebrity Moms

Celebrities may have the spotlight on them 24/7, but at the end of the day, they are just like us. Case in point: A-list moms. These women are juggling work and families (oftentimes on little sleep), and while some seem to have their routines down pat (hello, Gwyneth Paltrow), others are new to the motherhood game, like Rose Byrne, who only gave birth in February. Still, Byrne has managed to step out in stunning style, just like her contemporaries Kim Kardashian West and Olivia Wilde, who recently announced she was pregnant with her second child. So, we decided to dissect the fashion of these new mamas, and provide style lessons every modern-day mom can use. Ahead, our findings.
1. Kim Kardashian West
Kardashian West is never one to shy away from a fashion challenge. Here, she tackled dressing for disparate temperatures with aplomb. She took her old standby of a slip dress and layered it over an Adidas zip-up jacket, marrying sex appeal with comfort.
2. Olivia Wilde
Fashion chameleon and newly pregnant (again!) Wilde united softer sheer laces with tougher edgy leathers for a chic look. She covered up without sacrificing style.
3. Rose Byrne
When you don't really want to think about putting together an outfit, a printed shirtdress is the way to go. New mom Bryne's easy ensemble is still eye-catching. Just add heels.
4. Kate Middleton
If black was your color of choice while you were pregnant, try swapping the nuetral hue in favor of color and pattern that you can wear to head to toe, like Middleton.
5. Keira Knightley
Casual ensembles are usually the hardest to get right, especially if you want to wear leggings or sweats while juggling your zillion responsibilities, but Knightley got the new-mom uniform right by incorporating menswear touches into her comfy outfit. Tailored trousers and brogues totally up the polish.
6. Zooey Deschanel
Deschanel has always been a fan of the equally adorable but quirky dress. Here, she didn't completely abandon her roots with a bow-adorned fit-and-flare number. If you know something works pre-baby, don't be afraid to try it post.
7. Emily Blunt
New mom Blunt, who is also currently pregnant with her second, drew attention to her figure by choosing a tonal gown that shifts from light to dark in just the right place. Don't be afraid to highlight your best assets!
8. Jessica Biel
Biel introduced new ways to show skin post-baby with a cut-out off-the-shoulder white gown that was still sexy despite being mostly covered up.