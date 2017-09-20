11 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Laura Harrier

Ever since we saw her as Peter Parker’s love interest in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, we’ve developed our own little crush on actress Laura Harrier. Besides her obvious on-screen talent, the 27-year-old Chicago native also has impeccable taste, and has been consistently turning it out at red carpets, parties, and fashion shows alike.

"I've always loved dressing up," says Harrier, who you can see next opposite Michael B. Jordan in the HBO's remake of the sci-fi thriller Fahrenheit 451. "It's probably part of the reason I became an actress. Clothing can help you tap into so many emotions.”

Collaborating with stylist Danielle Nachmani has also helped open Harrier’s eyes to new fashion possibilities. “I’ve always had a pretty strong aesthetic, but working with Danielle has introduced me to so many new things,” she says. Together, Nachmani and Harrier worked with Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons on a stunning red Calvin Klein By Appointment gown that she wore to Spider-Man’s L.A. premiere in June (above). “It was my dream dress," she says. “And the perfect representation of everything I love—pieces that are simple and minimal, yet still elevated and interesting.”

