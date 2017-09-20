11 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Laura Harrier

Ever since we saw her as Peter Parker’s love interest in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, we’ve developed our own little crush on actress Laura Harrier. Besides her obvious on-screen talent, the 27-year-old Chicago native also has impeccable taste, and has been consistently turning it out at red carpets, parties, and fashion shows alike.
"I've always loved dressing up," says Harrier, who you can see next opposite Michael B. Jordan in the HBO's remake of the sci-fi thriller Fahrenheit 451. "It's probably part of the reason I became an actress. Clothing can help you tap into so many emotions.”
Collaborating with stylist Danielle Nachmani has also helped open Harrier’s eyes to new fashion possibilities. “I’ve always had a pretty strong aesthetic, but working with Danielle has introduced me to so many new things,” she says. Together, Nachmani and Harrier worked with Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons on a stunning red Calvin Klein By Appointment gown that she wore to Spider-Man’s L.A. premiere in June (above). “It was my dream dress," she says. “And the perfect representation of everything I love—pieces that are simple and minimal, yet still elevated and interesting.”
For more from our chat with Harrier, including her ultimate style icon, shopping strategy, and street staples, keep scrolling.
1. FASHION PHILOSOPHY
"My stylist, Danielle Nachmani, helps me find outfits that still feel like me. I never want to look like I'm trying too hard. The process is pretty painless—I try on a few things, and then we go get martinis together."
2. OUTFIT GOALS
"I gravitate toward minimal, simple pieces—but, really, I just want to look like a cool French girl in the '60s. Or '90s-era Kate Moss."
3. SHOPPING STRATEGY
"Whenever I'm in a new city, I have to check out a few vintage stores. My absolute favorite spot in New York City is the 9th St. Haberdashery."
4. EARRING OBSESSION
“I didn’t realize how much I loved big earrings until recently. I wore the coolest piece to the CFDA Fashion Awards this year. Rosie Assoulin, who designed my look, worked with an artist who makes these miniature pots that she turned into earrings. Later, when I was getting my hair done at Teddie Cranford’s salon, she had a bouquet of fresh flowers, so I picked a few and put them in my earring."
5. FASHION FRIEND
"I met Zendaya, last summer on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and we instantly clicked. She’s such a fashion chameleon. I love that she can try out so many statement looks—from suits to huge, frilly dresses—and still look like herself. I also really admire that she can throw on a mullet wig and still look like a babe."
6. CLOSET MVP
“Definitely my vintage Levi’s. I live in them! I also have a few silk pajama sets that are beautiful to wear to dinner with a sandal or an espadrille.”
7. GO-TO SHOE
"I won't suffer for fashion, so I'm not usually a stiletto kind of girl. I don't like to tower over anyone either. Right now I'm into mules and loafers by Mari Giudicelli and Maryam Nassir Zadeh."
8. DREAM DESIGNERS
"Nicolas Ghesquière is brilliant. I love that he's inspired by art and architecture. I feel so strong in his Louis Vuitton looks. I'd also wear everything that Raf Simons is doing for Calvin Klein. He custom-made my red dress for the Spider-Man première, and it was epic."
9. ULTIMATE ICON
"Sade. She has such a distinct look—slicked-back hair, a statement lip, big hoops. It's the perfect mix of masculine and feminine.”
10. STREET STAPLES
"When I'm not working, I'm usually in a Petit Bateau striped T, Re/Done Levi's, and either Adidas Samba sneakers or Repetto ballet flats, depending on where I'm running off to.”
11. BEAUTY MUST-HAVES
"I don’t really wear a lot of makeup in my day-to-day, but when I do it’s a red lip with a strong brow. My favorite lipstick is MAC's Ruby Woo ($18; maccosmetics.com) because it’s a classic. I already have pretty bold brows, so I just put Glossier Boy in Brown ($16; glossier.com) on them and call it a day."