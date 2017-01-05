The Instagram Evolution of Your Favorite Style Bloggers

It's pretty crazy what a difference five years can make, and these bloggers know it.
Among the first to fully transverse the world of Instagram, style influencers and bloggers like Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat, Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad, and Aimee Song of Song of Style took to the social media platform long before its first major peak of popularity. Ferragni, the reigning queen of fashion blogging, uploaded her first posts circa 2012, as Instagram ballooned from 5 million users in June 2011 to 100 million users in February 2013. And to this day, she still posts photos multiple times daily, keeping us entertained, and our newsfeeds full of colorful, designer goods.
All of the girls are just as gorgeous in some of their first posts as they are today, but it does go without saying that style and aesthetic has changed a bit in the past five to six years, and the mirror selfies, #OOTDs, and street style poses are looking a little more fine tuned today than they did all those years ago.
So, for your entertainment, we seriously backstalked some of our favorite bloggers on Instagram (creepy or dedicated to the cause, you decide) to take a look as some of their earliest posts and the dawn of the age of the selfie.
Scroll down below to take a look at their transformations!
1. Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad
Ferragni was one of the first to make a career out of blogging and with 7.6 million followers on Instagram she clearly has a loyal fanbase. The earlier selfie (above, left) isn't her very first but was taken back in 2012, just as the social media platform was starting to gain serious traction. "Neon nails last summer #trythemagain?" she captioned the photo. She opted for a more natural look in her 2017 mirror selfie (right), which she captioned: "It's 4 am on January 2nd and this means ... It's time to fly back to LA in my favorite @chiaraferragnicollection sneakers #AmericanDays."
2. Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules
Sincerely Jules is a much-loved fashion blog and Julie herself has a loyal fanbase. She looks just as stunning today as she did in one of her first selfies, taken in the summer of 2011 and posted with the caption, "Off to a wedding! #lookoftheday." We guess #OOTD wasn't quite a thing yet! Sariñana has since upgraded her selfie positioning, as everyone knows they look much better when your phone is held out high above your head. "Those blush tones," she captioned the more recent, and better-angled selfie.
3. Julia Engel of Gal Meets Glam
One of Engel's first ever selfies featured blonde highlights and fuschia lipstick and was posted sans caption fall 2011. She uses the selfie shot that's featured less often now than when she first started her blog, but we still love the professional shots and her pastel-filtered feed. The more recent photo on the right, though not a selfie, features Engel sporting a similar bright lip.
4. Nicole Warne of Gary Pepper Girl
The Australian blogger has come a long way since her uber-preppy pink days, with the photo on the left taken at a fashion show back in the summer of 2011, captioned, "'Here Lies The Bones'" after the @StolenGFclub show set in a [grungy] warehouse." The more recent photo has Warne striking a fierce pose and looking seriously chic in a navy blouse and wide-leg pants. The caption illustrates just how far she has come in the industry. "A special night with @bof [Business of Fashion] in Paris. Feeling honored to be a part of their #bof500 'The People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry' list again this year."
5. Negin Mirsalehi
We're huge fans of Mirsalehi's gorgeous strands and effortless style, and always appreciate a good selfie featuring her voluminous curls. The earlier selfie, taken in the summer of 2012 was posted with no caption, but the more recent one harkened back to her blogging beginnings with the caption, "I remember when I just started Instagram I posted a daily selfie. So here's to that." She looks gorgeous in both, although clearly has become a master with a curling iron.
6. Aimee Song of Song of Style
Song's girly chic style has stayed pretty consistent throughout her blogging years, but obviously not without a few upgrades like her new, trendy lob haircut. "This skirt is perfect for winter. #love," she captioned the photo on the left, taken in early 2012. The second photo, taken in late 2016, showcases a similar skirt and top outfit with the caption, "My body's in L.A. but my mind's still in Miami."
7. Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat
Bernstein has always been and always will be a fan of the selfie, especially if it involves a chic pair of vintage sunglasses. The snap on the left, from summer 2012—captioned, "On my way to meet @justinliv for lunch and gossip with braided hair and new vintage sunnies"—is very similar to the more recent selfie from a few weeks ago captioned, "When you know you'll never wear them, but they're vintage Gucci so you kinda have to."
8. Susie Lau of Style Bubble
The one thing that's very different between these selfies? Lau is currently pregnant with her first child. We love her fun personality, creative blog posts, and general eye for all things chic. "Trying on waves at @wingfree @wingfree- studio," she captioned the first photo taken in 2012. The second, probably taken with a more professional camera (or at least a newer iPhone), features her bump and the caption, "Rainbow Brite Bump with the launch of @sophie_hulme 's new evening bags at @harrods."
9. Jessica Stein of Tuula Vintage
While Stein used to post more selfies and close-ups, most recently, her Instagram feed is full of wide-panning wanderlust shots, with the blogger herself in the corner of the photo, her back turned, or not in the photo at all. But it's safe to say that she's just as stunning today as she was when she first joined Instagram, the older photo on the left taken in the fall of 2011, captioned, "Cheeky outfit post sneak peek." The more recent photo features Stein with darker hair, and sans sunglasses, with the caption, "Happy Friday Wearing @jag_aus denim playsuit."