InStyle's 2015 Style 100: The Year in Fashion Hits, Misses, and Hashtags

Fashion anniversaries are like birthdays: a cause for celebration. Designers marked milestones by collaborating with friends and reissuing classics. Among them (from left): Betsey Johnson’s golden jubilee of 50 years running was a runway tribute to Blondie, Nicki Minaj, Edie Sedgwick, and her own dance teacher. The best gift Giorgio Armani could give fans for the last 40 years was an update on his styles called the New Normal, and Brazilian jeweler H. Stern introduced galactic designs for its 70th anniversary, playing off the translation of its name ("star" in German).