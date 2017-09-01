The One Swimsuit Celebrities Have Worn for Years

When celebs find something they love, they are loyal as can be. That goes for shoes, handbags, and even swimsuits. For the past couple of years, our favorite stars have been obsessing over bathing suits with stud embellishments. Not just any old studded swimsuit, but they have repeatedly been spotted rocking the gorgeous designs by Norma Kamali.
The popular swimsuits are made to flatter just about every body type, from petite to curvy. That's why A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj are fans. Don't take our word for it. Check out all of the stars wearing the trendy look below.
VIDEO: See Chrissy Teigen Rewear Her Norma Kamali Swimsuit
Be sure to head over to your favorite retailers like Revolve and Shopbop to score the popular Norma Kamali swimsuit.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen
Back in 2015, Teigen enjoyed some chicken wings by the pool in the one-strap design by Norma Kamali.
Norma Kamali | $525
-
2. Kourtney Kardashian
The oldest Kardashian sister is also a fan of the same exact number.
Norma Kamali | $525
-
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner loves the embellished Norma Kamli swimsuit, too. But she put her own twist on the look and wore the double-strap version as a bodysuit.
Norma Kamali | $506
-
4. La La Anthony
La La Anthony rocked the same one-piece during Mother's Day in 2016.
Norma Kamali | $506
-
5. La La Anthony
The actress loves the high-cut design so much, she brought it back in 2017. This time, in a tan shade.
Norma Kamali | $575
-
6. Chrissy Teigen
In August 2017, Teigen wore the same swimsuit again, opting for a light color the second time around.
Norma Kamali | $575
-
7. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj showed us the red version during her birthday celebration.
Norma Kamali | $532
-
8. Olivia Culpo
And Olivia Culpo made a case for the studded design's two-piece silhouette.
Norma Kamali | $740