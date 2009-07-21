Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. no titleWhy We Love It
The exaggerated details of this season's tailored pieces are sculptural more than menswear-inspired.
How to Wear It
You want to look impressive but not confrontational, so aim for balance. A sharp-shoulder coat over slim flannel trousers or a wide-lapel jacket with a straight pencil skirt comes off strong but approachable. Complete the silhouette with a framed bag or a grounded closed-toe pump and you're in business.
Photos: left, Michael Kors; right, Lanvin
2. Vivienne Westwood Anglomania and KemestryCotton-wool jacket, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, $1,049; visit viviennewestwood.com for stores.
Leather belt, Kemestry, $96; visit jamis-jcc.com for stores.
3. Brian AtwoodSuede pumps, Brian Atwood, $524; visit brianatwood.com for stores.
4. Grace SunWool dress, Grace Sun, $320; visit gracesundesign.com for stores.
5. ReissWool-polyamide coat, Reiss, $580; visit reiss.co.uk for stores.
6. TalbotsEmbossed leather bag, Talbots, $149; visit talbots.com for stores.
7. SmytheLinen jacket, Smythe, $530; available in December at shopbop.com.
8. SportmaxWool skirt, Sportmax, $435; visit sportmax.it for stores.
