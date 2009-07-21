Why We Love It

The exaggerated details of this season's tailored pieces are sculptural more than menswear-inspired.



How to Wear It

You want to look impressive but not confrontational, so aim for balance. A sharp-shoulder coat over slim flannel trousers or a wide-lapel jacket with a straight pencil skirt comes off strong but approachable. Complete the silhouette with a framed bag or a grounded closed-toe pump and you're in business.



Photos: left, Michael Kors; right, Lanvin



Click through to shop the look!



