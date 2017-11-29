The Stretchy Pants That InStyle's Editors Can't Stop Wearing

There's nothing like a pair of pants with some good stretch. You know the ones that feel like you aren't wearing anything, but they somehow manage to make your backside look cuter than ever? And we're not just talking about your average black leggings. InStyle's editors have found stretchy pants that come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They can take you way beyond that yoga class, and no, you won't loose any fashion points for wearing the cozy trousers. (pinky promise!)
We put our favorite stretchy pants in one place to make things easier for you. So keep reading to find out about the stretchy pants that we just can't get enough of.
-
1. Wool Flannel Genie Pant
"These Theory pants are like a jogger disguised as a wool flannel trouser. With a stretchy waist and tapered hem, you will feel like you are wearing sweatpants all day but looking like you are ready to run right into that morning meeting."—Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor
Theory | $285
-
2. Orla Seam Leggings"The strategically placed seams on these bad boys make them look fancy enough to wear to work and the stretchy material makes them feel cozy like your favorite pair of leggings."—Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director
J Brand Denim | $228
-
3. Dark Gray Pants
"These super-soft joggers, with elastic waistband and all, are so minimalist that they somehow masquerade as appropriate dinner attire when worn with pumps or booties."—Romy Oltuski, Digital Features Director
H&M | $15 (Originally $25)
-
4. Studio stripe-panel joggers
"These joggers are the perfect addition to your athleisure wardrobe. They’re so comfortable that you’ll prefer to wear them everywhere else, instead of just to the gym."—Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Editor
Gap | $55
-
5. Control Top Leggings
"When I'm wearing these, there's no need to worry about showing too much because they are extra thick and completely opaque. Plus I don't have to do that wiggle dance to keep them up on my hips because they never slide down. And the smoothing waistband makes them perfect for layering under my dresses in the winter. What more could a girl ask for?"—Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor
Commando | $72
-
6. Faux Leather Moto Leggings
"If Oprah likes a certain pair of leggings, I feel pretty confident that I, too, will like those leggings. Both Oprah and I are fully in on Spanx's line—the faux leather moto leggings are perfect paired with boots and a soft oversized sweater."—Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director
Spanx | $110
-
7. GABI TROUSER
"Every label these days seems to have its own version of silky black, elastic waistband trousers—and, let’s be real here, they all look exactly the same online. But when you take the comparison shopping IRL, it’s easy to see the meticulous consideration that goes into setting this luxe Zero + Maria Cornejo pair apart. Where other styles I’ve tried often feel like glorified sweat pants (sometimes in a good way, but STILL), these have an elegant drape and subtle sheen that belies the pajama-like cut. They’re basically the you-gotta-get-dressed-up equivalent of my favorite jeans and lately, I’ve been wearing them nearly as often."—Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer
Zero + Maria Cornejo | $595
-
8. Runway Chic Perfect Ponte 360º Slimming Legging
"The fabric on Iman's leggings are thick and never see-through. They are comfy and move with me. The wide waistband smooths the tummy area, while the zippers near the ankles make it easier to pull the pants over boots or shoes. Plus they come in essential colors and now also in velvet."—DeLora Jones Blake, Chief of Reporters
Iman | $50
-
9. Cork stretch-jersey leggings
"Totême makes the best fashion basics, and their leggings are no exception. I like that these have a little invisible zipper on the leg, making them easier to put on. They look totally cute with an oversized knit and a mule for an easy yet comfortable outfit."—Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor
Toteme | $256
-
10. Tony Faux Leather Legging
"I love the look of leather pants, but the idea of them just makes me think of discomfort. These leggings from Yummie not only have the look that I'm seeking, but they are also comfortable and have the shaping technology that they're known for."—LaShauna Williams, Assitant Market Editor
Yummie | $78
-
11. Banded Fleece Sweatpant
"Target rarely fails me, and their stretchy skinny sweatpants are no exception. They're super lightweight and come in a bunch of different colors, plus they have side pockets, so they're basically perfection in pant form."—Alexandra Whittaker, Associate Digital News Editor
Mossimo for Target | $20
-
12. PLAY HIGH WAISTED POCKET LEGGING
"These are the softest, warmest leggings I've ever owned. They're not too tight, not too loose (like the kind you have to keep yanking up all day long). They just hug your body in all the right places. And the plus side of pockets cannot be overlooked."—Shalayne Pulia, Editorial Assistant
Aerie by American Eagle | $21 (Originally $35)
-
13. Zero Gravity Run Leggings
"I love these leggings because they're super lightweight and almost feel like I'm wearing nothing. They're not too restrictive, they move with my body, and they hug my curves perfectly. Plus, they're so flattering—the waistband sucks me in without feeling like my circulation is being cut off!"—Tessa Trudeau, Editorial Assistant
Sweaty Betty | $130