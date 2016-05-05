Who Knew Compression Socks Could Look This Good?

When you hear the words, "compression socks," chances are you think of a sterile medical environment or those strange, opaque pantyhose your grandmother wears. However, the brand VIM & VIGR has somehow made compression socks pretty cool, and we're not just saying that. Most importantly, though, they're promoting good health.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's New Favorite Health Food Is Not What We Expected

"We started VIM & VIGR to bring the benefits of compression socks to more people who need everyday relief...They energized our legs for our post-work play, but didn't do much for our sense of style," they explain. "And so our quest to make the most stylish and effective compression socks began. All of our products are listed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and ISO certified to deliver true graduated compression products."

Spring-inspired skirts and compression socks? Yes, please! #VIMVIGR #UpgradeYourSocks A photo posted by VIM & VIGR (@vimvigr) on Mar 31, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

For those unaware, compression socks lightly squeeze your leg, which helps with blood circulation. This prevents swollen and tender legs, and prevents the formation of varicose and spider veins. It's common for doctors to prescribe compression stockings if you've just had surgery, and it's recommended that you wear them if you do a ton of walking, sitting, or standing. So basically, everyone can benefit from compression stockings.

Sole Mates ❤️ #VIMVIGR #UpgradeYourSocks A photo posted by VIM & VIGR (@vimvigr) on Feb 12, 2016 at 11:18am PST

"Compression stockings are useful in people with spider veins, varicose veins, or achy legs," says dermatologist Cameron K. Rokhsar, founder and medical director of New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery Center. He explained that "people who have leaky valves in their veins have an issue with the back flow of blood, which causes blood pooling in the leg and resulting in varicose and spider veins."

"This also makes the legs achy," he says, "and compression stockings help alleviate these symptoms and slow down the development of spider and varicose veins."

RELATED: The Next Beverage Trend Is...Mushrooms?

In other words, compression socks can prevent the onset of more veins and reduce discomfort. Who knew?

They have multiple collections to buy from, including nylon, cotton and wool collections, as well as an assortment of tights. So if you're in the market for a pair to match, well, everything in your closet, now you've got some options.