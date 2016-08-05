Where to Buy the White Shirts Celebrities Are Loving This Summer 

The white shirt (of the classic button-down variety) is an enduring wardrobe staple for a reason. It has basically been indoctrinated into our closets as the Holy Grail of shirting, the one we all must have. Like a chameleon, it adapts to whatever you pair it with: jeans and sneakers, a suit, a swimsuit and slides—you get the idea.
So how do you keep such a storied piece—one that has remained essentially unchanged for a century—feeling fresh? Well, first you seek out designers who have put their own spin on it, then you see how some of the best-dressed celebrities on the planet wear those updated and reimagined versions of the white shirt.
Rather than just show you photos of celebrities wearing white shirts and providing tips on how you can get a similar look, we're going to do you one better. As part of a new series, we've gone right to the source to find the exact pieces celebrities are wearing (and loving) right now. Below, see how Elizabeth Olsen, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Chastain, and more are wearing their white shirts and find out where you can snag the looks for yourself.
1. Zendaya Coleman
One of our favorite ways to make a white shirt feel special now? Pair it with an on-trend metallic skirt for a sort of "monochromatic with a twist" look. Here, Zendaya wears a Manning Cartell Beyond Codes cotton white button-down blouse with elbow cutouts and open back ($399) with the Manning Cartell Platinum Status leather silver skirt with buttons down the front ($349). To make her legs look even longer (a trick we should all keep in mind), she's wearing the Stuart Weitzman Nudist Argento Foil Nappa sandals ($398), a go-to for celebs. Her bracelet—a favorite she's worn nearly a dozen times—is the John Hardy classic chain reversible bracelet in 18k gold and silver ($2,600).
2. Elizabeth Olsen
Feeling like the white-shirt-and-black-pants combo is a little stale? Just add ankle boots. Elizabeth Olsen put a cool twist on this timeless pairing in the Tome cotton cropped oversized gathered shirt (available via shopbop.com in September, $450) and a pair of glittery Jimmy Choo RAFFY Metal Round Framed Sunglasses ($435).
3. Victoria Beckham
Making a case for just how great her own collection looks off the runway, Victoria Beckham wears the Victoria, Victoria Beckham silk structured cuff shirt in off-white ($495) tucked into the brand's relaxed tux pants in black ($680). To keep the whole look polished and sleek, she accessorized with the Victoria Beckham Half Moon leather bag ($2,500) and her signature overized sunglasses—this particular pair is the Victoria Beckham flat top visor sunglasses in black (available via victoriabeckham.com in September, $450).
4. Jessica Alba
If your office attire could use a sophiticated refresh, take a cue from Jessica Alba. Her Colton Dane silk crepe tie-neck blouse puts a soft, feminine spin on the white shirt, and with the Victoria Beckham double crepe high-waisted pencil skirt in black ($1,290) she cuts quite the figure. To keep the ensemble long and lean, she wears Kurt Geiger London's Sharkie pumps in black ($305)—a necessity when rocking a fitted midi skirt like hers.
5. Jessica Chastain
Talk about classic with an edge. Jessica Chastain gives a modern feel to a retro silhouette in a Chanel white cotton blouse ($1,050), shiny Chanel black leather skirt ($5,100) and Chanel embroidered silk organza jacket ($46,650) draped over her shoulders. Her sleek point toe pumps are the Christian Louboutin So Kate in black patent ($675).
6. Olivia Palermo
If a straight-up button-down doesn't appeal to your most summer-y self, we don't blame you. We love the way Olivia Palermo styled her Tibi Satin Poplin Off the Shoulder Tunic ($295) with AG's The Legging Ankle in 18 years destroyed wash ($235), Moncler Gamme Rouge Muguet sneakers ($535) and a pair of Fendi marble print cat-eye sunglasses ($473). The off-the-shoulder trend is still going strong in our book, and OP's casual approach is one of our favorite ways to wear it.
7. Alessandra Ambrosio
It's not easy to make shorts look polished, but Alessandra Ambrosio nails it by sticking to structured silhouettes and unfussy details. She wears the Isabel Marant Daisy shirt and twill Maude shorts and her jewelry—that adds just a hint of shine—is a Shay Fine Jewelry 18k gold diamond and sapphire link bracelet ($10,080) and Jennifer Fisher's square hoop earrings ($275). Her bag is the Jimmy Choo Lockett in small optic white grainy leather and snow leopard print pony ($2,350) and her ankle boots are the Jimmy Choo Harlow army green suede boots with stud trim ($1,195). For a bit of edge, Alessanrda topped off her outfit with Linda Farrow's #375 sunglasses in white gold ($750).