All the Victoria's Secret Models and Performers Out and About in Paris

Many a pair of mile-long legs, chiseled abs, and envy-inducing cheekbones have been spotted out and about in Paris the past few days thanks to the impending taping of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. All your favorite angels, models, and performers have been making the streets of Paris their own runway this week ever since the VS private jet touched down in the City of Light on Sunday.

From Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's matching white looks (Jenner in an Ellery coat and Mother denim, and Hadid in an LPA cropped sweater) to Lady Gaga's own take on the statement coat—a blue furry number—no one disappointed on the streets of Paris. Where else would you show off your best street style looks than Paris, right?

Plus, now that the girls have taken their all-model photo shoot on the set, complete with matching Victoria's Secret outfits, it's time for them to let their personalities shine through in their own ensembles.

VIDEO: 10 Unforgettable Looks from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

RELATED: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models Kick Off First Day in Paris with Matching Outfits and Sexy Poses

The girls are all set to tape the fashion show on Nov. 30, and we cannot wait to see some of the shots from the spectacular later today, if only to tide us over until the main event when it airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.