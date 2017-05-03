Victoria Beckham Is a Colorblocking Pro, and We Have the Proof

It goes without saying that Victoria Beckham's street style is always on point. From her oversize sunglasses down to her pointed-toe stilettos, the woman never fails to look chic, sleek, and totally put together. After all, she did make her start in the industry as Posh Spice.

The designer not only knows how to put together an outfit, but her eye for color is unparalleled, as proven by her steady stream of perfectly color-blocked ensembles. Who else can confidently strut around in an orange and blue outfit, two colors on the opposite ends of the color wheel, and still look drop-dead gorgeous?

It's no surprise then, that VB's eponymous fashion line features bold colors and simple silhouettes, perfect for a color-block outfit in the making.

Scroll down below to see Beckham's best color-block outfits and get inspired to experiment with color in your own ensembles.