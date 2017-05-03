Victoria Beckham Is a Colorblocking Pro, and We Have the Proof

It goes without saying that Victoria Beckham's street style is always on point. From her oversize sunglasses down to her pointed-toe stilettos, the woman never fails to look chic, sleek, and totally put together. After all, she did make her start in the industry as Posh Spice.
The designer not only knows how to put together an outfit, but her eye for color is unparalleled, as proven by her steady stream of perfectly color-blocked ensembles. Who else can confidently strut around in an orange and blue outfit, two colors on the opposite ends of the color wheel, and still look drop-dead gorgeous?
It's no surprise then, that VB's eponymous fashion line features bold colors and simple silhouettes, perfect for a color-block outfit in the making.
1. May 2017
While mixing shades of pink could go oh so wrong, Beckham makes it look so right. The street style pro paired a mauve turtleneck sweater with a bright pink skirt and red leather boots while out in Paris.
2. February 2017
Although gray might not technically be a color on the spectrum, we'd still consider this incredible outfit a color-blocked one. With a maroon sweater (get a similar top from Nordstrom), a white clutch, and gray wide-leg pants, Beckham looks sleek and sophisticated as always.
3. February 2017
Beckham may have donned a single-hued dress to a Fashion Q&A at Saks Fifth Avenue, but brought the color-block with her bright blue heels. Get similar shoes from Nordstrom.
4. February 2017
The former Spice Girl looked super posh (see what we did there) in this red skirt and sweater set, worn over a bright blue turtleneck for ultimate colorblocking #goals.
6. December 2016
Beckham brought out the bright colors in this tawny-hued sweater dress worn over a red button-down shirt, paired with white heels, and, as always, oversize black sunnies.
7. December 2016
"What is this 'winter' you speak of?," is definitely what Beckham was thinking when she donned this blue and white matching top and skirt set while out and about in N.Y.C., paired with a furry clutch and white heels. Become one with Posh, and get your own pair of white pumps from Nordstrom.
8. October 2016
The designer debuted a casual look, unlike her usual boardroom-ready outfits at LAX. She paired the deep-V sweater featuring red panels on the sleeves and neckline with jeans and standout accessories. Cop her style with a similar sweater from Nordstrom.
9. September 2016
The style icon stepped out in this simple yet so chic ensemble during fashion week, featuring a crisp button-down shirt with a mandarin collar tucked into a beige, navy, blue, and white pleated leather skirt, completing the outfit with black leather ankle-strap sandals, oversize black sunnies, and a slouchy white tote bag. Channel your inner Posh Spice with a skirt of a similar style from Shopbop.
10. September 2016
It may have been fall in N.Y.C., but Beckham was still feeling those summer vibes in her mandarin collar button-down shirt, tucked into a mint green midi pleated skirt ($1,714; nordstrom.com). She finished off the look with a mint green bag, strappy black heels, and oversize black sunnies.
11. September 2016
Beckham stunned in these two jewel-tones, a ruby red sweater paired with royal blue pants.