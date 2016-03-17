Street Style's Hottest Wardrobe Essential Is Probably Already in Your Closet

If you haven't already fished your hoodie out from your dresser drawer—or maybe invested in a high-fashion version of the athleisure staple, Vetements-style—you really should reconsider. After all, for fall 2016, the designers have already shown us how they've reimagined the relaxed layering piece, from turning a hoodie into a dress to even making it office-appropriate (well, depending on your workplace).
Always thinking ahead, the street style stars outside the shows in Paris, Milan, London, and New York embraced the hooded sweatshirt, creatively working the piece into their paparazzi-bait outfits. Or maybe they were just being practical because it was hella cold there. (Nah, can't be that, considering one no-pants instance, below.) But whatever the reason, we just cannot hate on this new trend because, one, we now have free sartorial license to wear our favorite lazy-day topper out of the house. And two, a hoodie is such a fun and unexpectedly chic way to inject a sporty-streetwear vibe to any outfit. Here are eight ways to do it.
-
1. Pretty Prints
Find a sweatshirt with a colorful logo and coordinate it—not in a too matchy, match way—with a spring-ready skirt. If it's still chilly out, get creative with your prints and slip on a pair of graphic tights.
-
2. Fur Real
Add texture and volume by throwing a shaggy faux fur coat over a printed hoodie.
-
3. Sporty Spice
Athleisure can be sexy—just tuck an edgy printed hoodie into a slicked-out leather pencil skirt. Bridge the sultry and sporty together with athletic socks and patent pumps. (Hey, that look was all over the Paris runways, too.)
-
4. Shades of Gray
Pretend your gray gym-ready hoodie is an elegant cashmere knit by pairing it with a pair of wide-leg trousers in a similar hue. Then, break up the monochrome foundation with an abstract print duster coat.
-
5. Dressed Down
Note: This look is not for everyone. But if you're going to rock your hoodie as a dress, be sure to accessorize with killer boots, a strong red lip, and kick-ass confidence.
-
6. '70s Girl
Go for a millennial Love Story vibe by layering a neutral hoodie under a shearling-lined leather jacket and tucking it into a pair of denim culottes.
-
7. Power Suiting
Yet another case for the hoodie-suiting combo, but with a pinstriped separates instead of a tweedy skirt set. Avoid bulk with a fitted hoodie and opt for a tailored and streamlined suit to counter the relaxed feel of the sweatshirt.
-
8. In the Black
Elevate a black hoodie by going monochrome with a streamlined wool coat, cropped tapered trousers and a minimalist chic bag. Of course, a cool pair of kicks brings back the sportswear element — and keeps you comfy when you're on the go.