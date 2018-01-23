Shop the Biggest Street Style Trends from Couture Fashion Week Before Your Friends Do

Of course, the designers at the Paris Haute Couture shows are coming up with some impressive garments. Before you know it, your favorite retailers will be inspired by their brilliant work. But don't sleep on the street style trends happening outside off of the runways. Those stylish moments are just as important, especially since our favorite It girls are the stars of the outdoor photo shoots. I know you see them consistently blowing up your Instagram feed with jaw-dropping looks. Well, they go all out for the couture presentations.
So if you're planning on staying at the top of your fashion game, too, you'll want to make sure you're up to date on the street style trends as well. Go ahead and shop the must-have items before all of your friends.
1. Summer Dresses in the Winter
Grab a versatile dress that will keep you looking pretty in both the summer and winter. Look for transitional hues like a mustard yellow and don't be afraid of florals or lace.Shop the Trend:
Flynn Skye Oakland Maxi Dress, $264, revolve.com.
Belted Surplice Maxi Dress, $30; forever21.com.
Free People Jaimie Midi Dress, $100 (Originally $168); freepeople.com.
2. The 2018 Suit
Stop wearing those boring suits and shake things up with a pair of pants that are cropped. You'll get extra cool points for rocking a wide-leg fit.Shop the Trend:
Mara Hoffman Nellie Knit Pants in Red, $350; anthropologie.com.
H&M Suit Pants in Red, $35; hm.com.
Halogen Belted Wide Leg Crop Pants in Black, $89; nordstrom.com.
3. Refreshed Leather Jackets
Give your typical leather jacket a makeover with trendy details—like voluminous sleeves or patent leather finishes.Shop the Trend:
Urban Outfitters Patent Faux Leather Moto, $79 (Originally $119); urbanoutfitters.com.
Alice + Olivia Nixon Mock Collar Patent Leather Jacket, $224 (Originally $895); aliceandolivia.com.
New Look Puff Sleeve Leatheer Jacket, $64; asos.com.
4. Pink Outerwear
Consider this the color of the season if you're looking for a way to stand out. Choose from electrifying fuchsia or soft millennial pink, either way, you can't go wrong with the rose tone.Shop the Trend:
Boden Imelda Coat in Party Pink, $145 (Originally $290), bodenusa.com.
Topshop Ponte Topcoat, $110; nordstrom.com.
Ted Baker Ted Says Relax Naysie Leather Cuff Wool Coat, $415; bloomingdales.com.
5. Fiddler Caps
Top off your favorite outfits with a trendy hat. Zoom into this street-style approved option, which features a lace veil.Shop the Trend:
Isabel Marant Evie Cotton-Canvas Cap, $155; net-a-porter.com.
Brixton Fiddler Cap, $42; nordstrom.com.
ASOS High Crown Baker Boy Hat, $26; asos.com.