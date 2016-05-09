Be a #Girlboss with These Street-Style Takes on Suiting

Lately, menswear-inspired separates have been popping up on street style stars, proving that you can wear a #girlboss suit anywhere and everywhere (and in the chicest way possible). Whether you experiment with a bold color or stick with neutrals, the result is a guaranteed pulled-together look. Scroll through for some street-style suiting ideas and then shop a few of our favorite sets, below.
-
1. Give It a Casual Twist
Offset your suit's professionalism with a pair of fresh kicks.
-
2. Be Bold
Make a strong statement with a colorful suit, but make sure to keep everything else neutral.
-
3. Lighten Up
Nothing chicer than a slouchy off-white suit.
-
4. Add On Brights
For the fashion risk-taker, pile on the brights with lots of color.
-
5. Go Tonal
Try a monochromatic look for a pulled-together feel.
-
6. A Modern Take on a Classic
Try a three-piece suit.
-
7. Offset Florals
A crisp white shirt and topper makes a floral suit less daring.
-
8. Play with Proportions
A cropped jacket instead of a blazer feels fresh.
-
-
-
11. Hugo Boss
An investment suit that will take you through many seasons.
Jacket, $575; hugoboss.com. Pants, $245; hugoboss.com.
-
12. SONIA RYKIEL
A real fashion-forward suit that be worn as separates, too.
Jacket, $1,358; matchesfashion.com. Pants, $898; matchesfashion.com.