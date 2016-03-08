Street Style Stars Are Bringing Back Your Favorite Mid-Aughts T-Shirt Trend

Remember back in the mid-aughts when you'd wear a baby tee you snagged from the merch stand at that epic My Chemical Romance (or The Killers or The Strokes) concert over a white long-sleeve tee? You probably wore the layers with your trusty boot-cut jeans (unless you were an early adopter of skinnies).
Well, if you're feeling nostalgic for those outfits of yore, you're not the only one, because according to the fashion week street style stars, the graphic tee layered over a long sleeve shirt is back—but with an elevated 2016 twist. For one, the short sleeve T-shirts have a more borrowed-from-the-boys feel, with boxier, slouchier silhouettes. Secondly, the long-sleeve underlayer veers away from the basic white tee we once knew (think: turtlenecks and graphics). And as for jeans, embrace the wealth of cuts and washes available these days—from high-waist wide legs to raw-hem straight ones.
So crank up some "Mr. Brightside" and time-travel back to the mid-aughts with these looks.
-
1. Metalhead
But wait—a vintage concert tee earns even more bragging rights, especially if you managed to thrift an authentic one. Try layering it over a sleek black turtleneck and wear the shirt draped and untucked over cuffed and baggy boyfriend jeans for a slouchy trouser effect. To counter the relaxed silhouette, dress up the hard rockin' outfit with ladylike bejeweled kitten heel pumps, a heavy metal (har har) top-handle bag, and a woven bracelet that matches the graphics on the shirt.
Shop the look: Splendid turtleneck, $85; net-a-porter.com. Metallica tee, $12; jcpenney.com. Bottega Veneta bracelet, $250; mytheresa.com. Owen bag, $495; owennyc.com. Topshop jeans, $75; topshop.com. Rochas heels, $775; stylebop.com.
-
2. Getting Graphic
The mid-aughts was also the era for the graphic and sometimes "ironic" tees (a trend that's still going strong). Find one to your liking and pair it with a sporty half-zip mock turtleneck (a trend we're seeing on the Paris runways right now). For a waist-defining effect, tuck your tops into high-waisted wide-leg jeans and accessorize with ultra-luxe accessories: strappy Aquazzura block-heel pumps, a sequin-embellished Gucci Dionysus bag, a simple rope-chain necklace, and a well-dressed date.
Shop the look: Nike half-zip, $65; goaliemonkey.com. Uniqlo Minnie Mouse T-shirt, $15; uniqlo.com. Gucci bag, $3,800; gucci.com. H&M necklace, $6; hm.com. Rag & Bone jeans, $245; otteny.com. Aquazzura shoe, $695; neimanmarcus.com.
-
3. Borrowed from the Boys
Pay homage to the rocked-out sounds of the '90s with a double layered T-shirt look—that's totally stolen from your boyfriend's closet. Instead of going with the traditional fitted long-sleeve shirt, try a slouchier, cuffed, and sk8ter boi-inspired style, complete with graphics on the arms. Then, define the waistline by tucking the top layers into a pair of cropped and raw-hem black jeans. Finish off with tough girl accents: lace-up combat boots (like Docs, if you're really feeling the throwback era) and a metal embellished shoulder bag.
Shop the look: Carhartt x Moodymann long-sleeve shirt, $58; coggles.com. Nirvana tee, $12; jcpenney.com. Sandy Liang jeans, pre-order $325; modaoperandi.com. Michael Michael Kors bag, $448; neimanmarcus.com. Asos boot, $68; asos.com.