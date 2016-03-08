Street Style Stars Are Bringing Back Your Favorite Mid-Aughts T-Shirt Trend

Remember back in the mid-aughts when you'd wear a baby tee you snagged from the merch stand at that epic My Chemical Romance (or The Killers or The Strokes) concert over a white long-sleeve tee? You probably wore the layers with your trusty boot-cut jeans (unless you were an early adopter of skinnies).

Well, if you're feeling nostalgic for those outfits of yore, you're not the only one, because according to the fashion week street style stars, the graphic tee layered over a long sleeve shirt is back—but with an elevated 2016 twist. For one, the short sleeve T-shirts have a more borrowed-from-the-boys feel, with boxier, slouchier silhouettes. Secondly, the long-sleeve underlayer veers away from the basic white tee we once knew (think: turtlenecks and graphics). And as for jeans, embrace the wealth of cuts and washes available these days—from high-waist wide legs to raw-hem straight ones.

So crank up some "Mr. Brightside" and time-travel back to the mid-aughts with these looks.

