The Best Street Style Moments From Spring Summer 2018 Haute Couture

The Best Street Style Moments From Spring Summer 2018 Haute Couture

Timur Emek/GC Images
January 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

While the extra fancy look to the couture runways for fashion inspiration, we like to take our cues from the fashionable men and women on the streets, not the runways. And there are few that are chicer than the attendees of Haute Couture week in Paris. Here, the best of the bunch from Spring Summer 2018. 

RELATED: Spring Summer 2018 Haute Couture Week

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top