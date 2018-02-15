The Best Street Style Moments From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

February 15, 2018 @ 1:45 PM
Got an Instagram account? Then you're probably aware the fashion set is going back to school, I mean, at New York Fashion Week. Need some style tips for your fall wardrobe? Look no further than our selection of memorable street style, updated daily, shot by the brilliant Szymon Brzóska (also known as The Style Stalker) of the best street style throughout the week.
VIDEO: See Who Stepped Out for Tom Ford's Fashion Show
1. Mix Textiles
2. Forget The Seasons
3. Go Full Pattern
4. 50 Shades of...
5. Red. Boots.
6. Add a Metallic
7. Try an Unexpected Color
8. Go Bright
9. Find a Fancy Puffer
10. Look For Details
11. Opt for Winter White
12. Go Loco for Logos
13. Get Shiny
14. Add a Belt
15. Don't Be Afraid of the Unexpected
16. Utilize the Cinch
17. Emblished Jeans
18. Don’t Be One Thing
19. Give Athleisure a Fair Chance
20. Try Out a Faux Fur
21. Wear a Crazy Trend
22. Pattern Junky
23. Go Sheer
24. Update a Classic
25. Wear Your Sunnies (Even In The Rain)
26. Go Full Fringe
27. Remember Shape
28. Cape It
29. Dig Out Your Favorite Spring Shirt
30. Plastic Fantastic
31. High Fashion Pinstripe
32. Mixing Pink and Red
33. Invest In Your Feet
34. Off-The-Shoulder
35. Don't Forget The Details
36. Wear Your Bag in a New Way
37. Find a Friend
38. Go for Texture
39. Upgrade Your Sweats
40. Make a Statement with Leather
41. Upgrade Your Crossbody Bag
42. Invest in Chic Rain Boots
43. Weatherproof Your Accessories, Too
44. Think Pastels in the Winter
45. Reach for Metallics
46. Skip the Umberella
47. Show Off That Waist
48. Grab Those White Boots
49. Yellow Is Gold
50. Pack Light
51. Have Fun with Cateye Sunglasses
52. Balance Mixed Prints with Neutral Shoes
53. Grab a Contrasting Bag
54. Reach for Unexpected Shapes
55. Stike a Pose
56. Top It Off with a Great Hat
57. Skip the Heels
58. Rock White Shades
59. Bet on Red
60. Wrap up in Shearling
61. Remember It's all About the Sleeves
62. Slide on a Pair of Mules
63. Try Unbuttoned
64. Coordinate with the Crew
65. Throw on a Glam Coat
66. Play with Ponchos
67. Stand Out with Bright Orange
68. Mix Romantic Lace with Casual Pieces
69. Skip the Black Bags and Try Navy
70. Stop Traffic with Red
71. Don't Shy Away from Baseball Caps
72. The Wider the Belt the Better
73. Denim on Denim Is a Classic
74. Pick Pastels for Winter
75. Pair Blazers Over Dresses
76. Mixed Prints + Unexpected Layers = Chic
77. Test Out Kitten Heel Boots
78. Show Off Your Favorite Logo
79. Make an Empowering Statement
80. Give Them a Show as You Walk Away
81. Chunky Heels Will Save Your Feet
82. Play with Textures
83. Double Up on the Jackets
84. Mix Soft Fabrics with Tough Materials
85. Sock Boots Are Here to Stay
86. Layer a Denim Jacket Over a Hoodie