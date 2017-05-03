Sporty Sandals Are Making a Major Fashion Comeback

The infamous sandal styles of the 90s is back and we are living up it up. That day is here! Comfort is chic once again. Pull your Adidas shower slides out of storage because they have made that comeback.
Some of our favorite sporty sandals were given an upgrade, like these new platform Teva’s that are screaming to be taken to Coachella. During the Christopher Kane Spring 2017 show Crocs were given their spotlight so why not sport these ultra comfy clogs?
We have the active sandals you need to let resurface in your closet.
1. Fila
Everyone needs a branded shower slide.
Fila | $38
2. Crocs
Make those Crocs sporty with this activewear inspired style.
Crocs | $40
3. Nike
The sporty slide has been given an upgrade silhouette.
Nike | $40
4. Rainbow
The active thong sandal that is actually comfortable.
Rainbow | $52
5. Dr. Martens
Docs are going sporty with a heavy duty velcro sandal.
Dr. Martens | $95
6. Teva
The Teva sandal is going flatform!
Teva | $100
7. Adidas
A chic upgrade to the shower slide with a cork based sandal.
Adidas | $80
8. Suicoke
Ready for all outdoor activities with these banded buckle sandals.
Suicoke | $108
9. Tory Sport
The swim to sport sandal to take you through your summer activities.
Tory Sport | $250