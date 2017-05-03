Sporty Sandals Are Making a Major Fashion Comeback

The infamous sandal styles of the 90s is back and we are living up it up. That day is here! Comfort is chic once again. Pull your Adidas shower slides out of storage because they have made that comeback.

VIDEO: 7 Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have To Try

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Some of our favorite sporty sandals were given an upgrade, like these new platform Teva’s that are screaming to be taken to Coachella. During the Christopher Kane Spring 2017 show Crocs were given their spotlight so why not sport these ultra comfy clogs?

We have the active sandals you need to let resurface in your closet.