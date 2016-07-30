Sofía Vergara Turns Up the Heat in Strapless Summer Maxi Dress

As we finish out July with temperatures hitting record highs, Sofía Vergara turns up the heat even more in her latest summer getup.

Yesterday, the Modern Family star stepped out in Santa Monica in a multicolored strapless maxi dress. The busy boho number sported an intricate pattern of wavy stripes in shades of orange, turquoise, and purple. The detailed motif was made even more festive by way of ruffled layers around the dress's bodice and a kick-up hemline that hit right at the ankle.

When it comes to street style, the 44-year-old beauty who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, can be counted on to make even a casual ensemble look glamorous. Vergara paired her breezy California look with large ombre lens sunglasses and high wedge heels with yellow criss-cross straps. She carried a large snakeskin tote in a neutral shade that balanced well with her colorful dress.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara's Changing Looks

The Colombian bombshell wore her light brunette locks down and straight, underscoring her effortless approach to off-duty beauty. Though her makeup was minimal, she did add some drama with a dark berry lip. Talk about a sizzling way to hit the sidewalk.

VIDEO: On an InStyle Cover Shoot with Sofia Vergara