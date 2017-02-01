You Can Buy Karlie Kloss's Sexy Emerald Slip Dress Right Now

Slip dresses are one of our favorite trends of the moment. They're comfortable, chic, and simple enough to dress both up and down, if we so choose.

Karlie Kloss is one of our style muses, so it's no surprise that she slipped on the fabulous style while out and about in the Land Down Under. The supermodel chose a piece from cool Aussie label Camilla and Marc for her Monday out in Sydney.

As Seen On: Karlie Kloss in the Bowery Slip Dress on the streets of Sydney earlier today. #CAMILLAANDMARC A photo posted by CAMILLA AND MARC (@camillaandmarc) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

The brand's Bowery Slip dress features a cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, and a front slit for a sultry flash of skin. Kloss complemented the design with effortless hair, a leather mini bag, and matching strappy sandals, but you can easily pair the frock with low-top sneakers and a leather jacket as well.

RELATED: Karlie Kloss's Newest Fashion Campaign Is the Ultimate Fitspo

VIDEO: 10 of the Best Karlie Kloss Instagrams

The slip dress is up for grabs for $550 Australian (approximately $416 U.S.) at the brand's website here. We think we may just be adding this into our wardrobes, especially with NYFW right around the corner.