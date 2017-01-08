12 So-Chic Coats That Will Turn You Into a Street-Style Star

Take a page from any street style star's book and reconsider the winter coat—it's more than just something to keep you warm. A coat can be a bold statement or a memorable first impression. It can even be an outfit-maker for those "I don't have anything to wear" kind of days—just throw one on over your basic tee and jeans combo, and boom. Outfit, made.
From exaggerated collars and vibrant furs to crisp patent material, scroll through for 12 street style-inspired statement coats, because where else would you find such sartorial magic?
2. Fierce Leopard-Print
Calling all wannabe glam-rockers, here's the coat that's perfect for layering.
Velvet by Graham & Spencer available at mytheresa.com | $318
3. Bold Cobalt Blue
A classic silhouette rendered in a punchy hue.
Maison Scotch available at flannels.com | $152 (originally $304)
4. Neutral Faux Fur (with a Twist)
A fur coat with a contemporary twist in the form of stripes and domino-like design.
Shrimps available at needsupply.com | $846 (originally $995)
5. Cozy Shearling
Your new neutral basic, featuring an oversized collar and relaxed fit.
MiH Jeans available at net-a-porter.com | $1,197 (originally $1,995)
6. "I'm with the Band" Jacket
The perfect coat to reignite your band geek pride.
Givenchy available at net-a-porter.com | $2,990
7. Polar Bear-esque
True winter wonderland outerwear.
Topshop available at nordstrom.com | $180
8. Multi-Color Fur
Pair this with a simple tee and jeans, and let this bold coat do all the talking.
Diane von Furstenberg available at orchardmile.com | $3,000
9. Grand Bands
Color blocking, just with shearling this time.
Anine Bing available at orchardmile.com | $1,999
11. Vibrant Patterns
This vibrant coat, inspired by Moroccan textiles, will elevate any basic outfit.
Etro available at matchesfashion.com | $1,961
12. High-Shine Patent
The classic trench coat with a patent upgrade.
Trademark available at needsupply.com | $729