12 So-Chic Coats That Will Turn You Into a Street-Style Star

Take a page from any street style star's book and reconsider the winter coat—it's more than just something to keep you warm. A coat can be a bold statement or a memorable first impression. It can even be an outfit-maker for those "I don't have anything to wear" kind of days—just throw one on over your basic tee and jeans combo, and boom. Outfit, made.

From exaggerated collars and vibrant furs to crisp patent material, scroll through for 12 street style-inspired statement coats, because where else would you find such sartorial magic?