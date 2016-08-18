Where to Buy These 9 Chic Denim-on-Denim Celebrity Looks

Picture this: Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss are all bonding over a long Sunday brunch—what are they wearing? If our editors’ street style stalking is any indication, double denim. From soft chambray separates to matching dungarees in rugged washes, updated versions of the Canadian tuxedo seem to be the off-duty look du jour of our favorite It girls these days. In short: A lot has changed since Britney and Justin hit the 2001 AMAs in coordinating denim formalwear.
See for yourself below, where we’ve gathered 9 of coolest blues-centric ensembles to hit the celebrity circuit as of late and, of course, shopping intel on each. Scroll down to stock up.
1. Selena Gomez
Frayed edges and a breezy cornflower blue finish give keep a set of chambray separates feeling current. Selena Gomez wore a Marques Almeida denim coat ($356; matchesfashion.com) with Marques Almeida jeans ($116; shopbop.com), and styled with Dior So Real sunglasses ($620; nordstrom.com) and Jimmy Choo Minny leather sandals ($750; net-a-porter.com).
2. Alessandra Ambrosio
Don't worry about matching washes! With coordinating accessories to tie the finished look together, it's fine to mix light and dark. Alessandra Ambrosio wore an RtA Nicholas jacket ($425; shopbop.com) with Citizens of Humanity Abigail high-rise wide-leg jeans in Halo ($153; revolve.com) and styled with a Ghurka leather backpack ($2,395; ghurka.com) and Fendi Bird of Paradise leather sandal ($450; neimanmarcus.com).
3. Gigi Hadid
Use rock star-worthy add-ons, like velvet booties and and statement shades, to give a rugged jean jacket and skinnies extra swagger. Gigi Hadid wore a Junk Food Pink Floyd muscle tank ($28; teenytee.com) with an Abercrombie & Fitch embroidered denim jacket and STRÖM skinny jeans, complete with Komono Stella sunglasses ($70; revolve.com), Versace Palazzo Empire bag ($2,150; versace.com), and Stuart Weitzman velvet Clinger boots ($725; stuartweitzman.com).
4. Miranda Kerr
Introducing the most polished way to wear a denim button-down and stovepipes: with strappy sandals and a classic trench elegantly draped on top. Miranda Kerr wore a Maje Golti trenchcoat ($350; bloomingdales.com), a 7 For All Mankind denim shirt, Mother Looker Ankle Fray in Fingerprints and Mud jeans ($158; motherdenim.com) that she styled with Manolo Blahnik Kahn suede double-band sandal ($765; neimanmarcus.com) and Dior Sideral 1 Round sunglasses ($430; solsticesunglasses.com).
5. Olivia Palermo
Oversized sunnies and a streamlined khaki coat make the most casual of bluesy separates feel sophisticated. Olivia Palermo wore a Bella Dahl pullover placket button down shirt ($123; belladahl.com) with AG the Middi Ankle jeans in 15 years-liberating beat ($235; agjeans.com), and Le Specs Plastic 'halfmoon magic' sunglasses ($59; bloomingdales.com).
6. Bella Hadid
For a fashion week-worthy twist on the Canadian tux, opt for contrasting silhouettes—an oversized jacket and slim cropped pants feels especially of-the-moment—with memorable details, like distressing and an undone hem. Bella Hadid wore Quay It’s a Sin sunglasses ($50; quayaustralia.com), FRAME Le High Straight in Thrasher jeans ($239; saksfifthavenue.com), B-Low the Belt leather Barcelona belt ($148; revolve.com), Zara ripped denim coat ($90; zara.com for similar coats available at the end of August), and Rag & Bone boots.
7. Kiernan Shipka
Be it old-school emblems or an assortment of dainty butterflies, iron-on patches are a quick way to infuse a jean set with personality. (Metallic platforms, of course, help with that, too.) Kiernan Shipka wore a Valentino crop top ($1,790; valentino.com) and shorts ($1,780; valentino.com) with Stella McCartney Elyse star shoes ($1,100; stellamccartney.com).
8. Kate Bosworth
Because denim and brown leather can read a little cowgirl, temper the Western vibe with details—such as scalloped edges and a round sunglasses—that read more fashion week than frontier. Kate Bosworth wore an M.i.h Jeans Angie dress ($158; net-a-porter.com) that she styled with an Altuzarra Ghianda Bullrope saddle bag ($2,995; barneys.com), River Island tan suede knee high lace-up boots ($120; us.riverisland.com), and Linda Farrow x Erdem sunglasses ($405; lindafarrow.com).
9. Karlie Kloss
Give a standard shirtdress silhouette some street-wise cool with mirrored aviators, a printed backpack, and fresh white kicks. Karlie Kloss wore a Madewell x Daryl K Cecilia denim shirtdress ($168; madewell.com) with Linda Farrow 421 yellow gold sunglasses ($1,105; lindafarrow.com), adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers ($75; adidas.com), and a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print coated canvas and leather backpack ($1,995; neimanmarcus.com).