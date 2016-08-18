Where to Buy These 9 Chic Denim-on-Denim Celebrity Looks

Picture this: Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss are all bonding over a long Sunday brunch—what are they wearing? If our editors’ street style stalking is any indication, double denim. From soft chambray separates to matching dungarees in rugged washes, updated versions of the Canadian tuxedo seem to be the off-duty look du jour of our favorite It girls these days. In short: A lot has changed since Britney and Justin hit the 2001 AMAs in coordinating denim formalwear.

See for yourself below, where we’ve gathered 9 of coolest blues-centric ensembles to hit the celebrity circuit as of late and, of course, shopping intel on each. Scroll down to stock up.