Where to Buy the Exact Striped Pieces Celebrities Are Loving Now

Quick! Think of a pattern that would best be described as "classic." Was stripes the first thing that popped into your head? Us, too. This enduring print will never go out of style (seriously, never), especially in its most timeless color pairing: black and white. That said, "timeless" can sometimes translate to "tiring," so we're constantly in search of new ways to make stripes feel fresh.
Per the usual, we've turned to the most stylish celebrities for some much-needed inspiration. As part of our ongoing series where we're bringing you the best celebrity outfits broken down to the last detail, we've rounded up nine creative and stripes-inclusive looks you can copy right now.
From Emma Roberts to Rihanna to Kendall Jenner—join us as we take a deep dive into exactly how each of these well-dressed celebrities wore their stripes.
-
1. Emma Stone
How do you make the standard jeans-and-T-shirt pairing feel new again? Swap out your skinnies for a pair of cropped culottes. Emma Stone wears an Atea Oceanie striped tee, and COS cotton wide denim culottes ($99) with Louise et Cie Barry ankle strap flats ($139) and a Gucci bag.
-
2. Kendall Jenner
Turn a typical stripe on its head by going vertical instead of horizontal, a la Kendall Jenner. Here she wears the Misha Nonoo Milo pants ($163) with the black Bossa Edessa crop top ($58) from Nasty Gal. She completed her look with a pair of Loeffler Randall loafers.
-
3. Emma Roberts
Pro tip for bringing a nautical striped dress into 2016? Accessorized with unexpected colors. Emma Roberts wears Polo Ralph Lauren's waffle knit cotton boatneck maxidress with a pair of Quay Kitti sunglasses ($50) in pale yellow and the Sullivan Slide sandal from Raye ($135).
-
4. Kate Bosworth
A high-fashion approach like Kate Bosworth's isn't that hard to pull off with a little bit of layering expertise—or one top that looks like two. She wore a Monse pinstripe wool top and side-button sailor pants ($990) with Kurt Geiger London's Britton patent leather pumps ($385).
-
5. Gabrielle Union
Do like Gabrielle Union and embrace the black-and-white combination from head to toe. We love this look for its everyday ease—and the fact that it's wildly affordable. She wears a cotton striped skirt from Forever 21, the Asheville saddlebag from Madewell ($99) and leather platform tennis sneakers by Soludos ($159).
-
6. Rihanna
Few stars do off-duty cool better than Rihanna. To give her Brock Collection Dilly maxi dress ($2,390) a sporty twist, she paired it with a Trapstar Irongate T Cap ($60) and Puma R698 Whisper White sneakers. Her bag is the Dior DiorEver medium metallized crinkled lambskin bag ($3,700). Never one to shy away from layering on the jewels, RiRi also wears the Chopard “Happy Hearts Collection” bracelet featuring a 0.05-carat diamond and a red stone set in 18kt rose gold and a 0.05-carat diamond and an onyx stone set in 18kt rose gold and a 0.45-carats of diamonds set in 18kt rose gold on a single arm. In her ears are Jennifer Fisher XL multi hoops ($495) and on her fingers, three stacked identical rings from Jacquie Aiche, the Black Quartz Eternity ring ($1,190 each)—not to mention she's also wearing the same designer's 11 Diamond Bra ($5,290), which just barely peeks out from her strapless dress.
-
7. Karlie Kloss
A little whimsy can go a long way in making prim-and-proper stripes feel youthful. To give her sleek Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Sabrena front slit A-line midi skirt ($153) a playful twist, Karlie Kloss paired it with a cute cat T-shirt, a Louis Vuitton leather jacket, Kurt Geiger London white leather Mayfair Court shoes ($280), and Cartier's Juste un Clou 18k yellow gold bracelet ($6,800).
-
8. Eva Longoria
To elongate a petite frame, try vertical stripes (that draw the eye up and down) rather than horizontal lines. Eva Longoria shows us how it's done in a Monsoori dress, Sara Battaglia for Salvatore Ferragamo Sofia top handle bag ($4,400), and Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 sandals ($815).
-
9. Heidi Klum
Print mixing is one of our go-to ways to shake up a tired print. Along with a pair of AMO Babe jeans in keepsake wash ($230), Heidi Klum layered her Paige striped Celia tank under a floral bomber jacket. She kept her ensemble polished thanks to pointed-toe black pumps and a structured black shoulder bag.