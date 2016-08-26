Here's Where to Buy the Denim Shorts That Kendall, Gigi, and Chrissy Love

Paparazzi posing and A-list parties aside, the average It girl experiences the steamiest parts of summer much like you do. She slathers on SPF, and orders her morning brews iced. A messy topknot (albeit expertly twisted by a stylist) becomes a regular part of her daily look. And then, of course, there’s her endless parade of DIY denim shorts: relaxed and rumpled, each pair’s really no different from your own fraying 501s—even if it feels 100 times more special.

Let’s put an end to that. Here, we’ve done recon, complete with shopping credits and styling hacks, on the celebrity world’s best cut-off outfits this pop up this season. Read on to wear your jorts like an A-lister.