Here's Where to Buy the Denim Shorts That Kendall, Gigi, and Chrissy Love

Paparazzi posing and A-list parties aside, the average It girl experiences the steamiest parts of summer much like you do. She slathers on SPF, and orders her morning brews iced. A messy topknot (albeit expertly twisted by a stylist) becomes a regular part of her daily look. And then, of course, there’s her endless parade of DIY denim shorts: relaxed and rumpled, each pair’s really no different from your own fraying 501s—even if it feels 100 times more special.
Let’s put an end to that. Here, we’ve done recon, complete with shopping credits and styling hacks, on the celebrity world’s best cut-off outfits this pop up this season. Read on to wear your jorts like an A-lister.
1. Gigi Hadid
When paired with a longline blazer, slouchy concert tee, and sturdy lug sole boots, teeny tiny Daisy Dukes feel more rock and roll than racy. Gigi Hadid wore One x OneTeaspoon Sailor Vintage Bandits shorts ($116; oneteaspoon.com) with a Junk Food AC/DC tee ($42; junkfoodclothing.com) and Gentle Monster Love Punch sunglasses ($290; en.gentlemonster.com).
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Behold, a solid reason to break out your fall sweaters and booties a bit early. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a Isabel Marant Etoile Gatland striped alpaca-blend sweater (fwrd.com for similar styles), Isabel Marant Leyton suede tassel boots (bergdorfgoodman.com for similar styles), Paige Margot shorts in Tay ($119, originally $169; revolve.com), Jimmy Choo Andie round sunglasses ($460; zappos.com), and a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag ($695; mansurgavriel.com).
3. Kendall Jenner
With the help of a slinky black blouse and high heel booties, cut-offs are the cool girl’s answer to going-out clothes. Kendall Jenner wore A Gold E Jaden Hi Rise Cut Off Short in Slay ($118, revolve.com), and Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci shirt, shoes, and bag (saksfifthavenue.com for similar styles).
4. Chrissy Teigen
A carefully calibrated mix of ladylike fits and bohemian flourishes lend a high-waisted style casual polish. Chrissy Teigen wore a Bailey44 Intrinsic Harmony top ($108; shopbop.com), Ksubi shorts (ksubi.com for similar styles), Alexander Wang Atalya ankle-strap sandals ($550; barneys.com), and Victoria Beckham Classic Victoria in black leather sunglasses ($525; victoriabeckham.com).
5. Lea Michele
Brunch with the girls, or a grocery store run? When a relaxed tunic and block heeled lace-up sandals come into play, denim shorts work for both. Lea Michele wore Rag & Bone Marilyn Fly denim shorts in Grover ($156, originally $195; shopbop.com), One x OneTeaspoon Le Pure silk blend shirt ($104; oneteaspoon.com), Saint Laurent leather tote ($995; net-a-porter.com), Aquazzura Austin sandals ($695; barneys.com), and Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviators ($150; ray-ban.com).
6. Emma Roberts
Give your festival look a refresh by mixing the look with a textured knit tank and funky, I'm-with-the-band accessories, like studded sandals and oversized round shades. Emma Roberts wore Coach 1941 Henriette floral rivets flats ($99, originally $195; coach.com), a Coach 1941 embellished Aran tank (coach.com for similar styles), a Coach 1941 Dinky crossbody bag ($395; nordstrom.com), Levi’s 501 shorts in Sea Island ($60; levi.com), and Jimmy Choo Andie acetate round sunglasses with crystal fabric detailing ($460; us.jimmychoo.com).